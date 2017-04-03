Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 XX: Ham Seo-Hee returns to Korea for the ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship

April 3, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that the second all-female MMA card Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 XX will take place on June 11, 2017 in the Grand Hilton Convention Centre in Seoul, South Korea. The Main Event will be the return of Ham Seo-Hee to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship.

Ham Seo-Hee (17-8, Team MAD) is the pioneer for women’s MMA in South Korea. She made her professional MMA debut 10 years ago in Deep 28 Impact against Hisae Watanabe, won by decision, and became a new force in women’s MMA.

Over the next 7 years, Ham racked up an impressive record of 12-5 fighting at 48 and 52 kgs, and earned wins over the likes of Mei Yamaguchi, Emi Fujino, and Naho Sugiyama. Ham has only been finished twice in 10 years: by the legendary Megumi Fujii and Invicta Atomweight champ Ayaka Hamasaki.

Ham debuted in ROAD FC in 2014 and won back to back matches against Alyona Rassohyna and Shino VanHoose. Next she claimed Deep Jewels Featherweight title from Saori Ishioka. Then Ham was picked up by the UFC and made history as the first female fighter from South Korea in the promotion. She made her debut in one of the greatest strawweight fights of all time against Joanne Calderwood. Ham went 1-3 with the promotion with her last back to back losses being widely proclaimed as massive robberies by the judges.

Now Ham will once again be fighting live in her home of Korea, and will again make history by competing in the first ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship match.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038

Xiaomi ROADFC 038 will take place on April 15 at the Jangchung Arena, headlined by a battle of two of Asia’a best as Kim Soo-Chul and Kim Min-Woo face off for the Bantamweight Championship. Also, Group B of the International Trials for the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will take place, including Nam Yui-Chul vs Mike Bronzoulis, Bruno Miranda vs Nandin-Erdene, and Mansour Barnaoui vs Ki Won-Bin. A special openweight match between giant Muay Thai specialist Myung Hyun-Man and entertaining KO artist Chris Barnett will also be featured.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

Xiaomi ROADFC 039 will take place on May 20 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The Middleweight Title rematch between champion Cha Jung-Hwan and Choi Young “Ryo” will take place. After Cha defended his title against Ryo, an uproar was heard about his cage grabbing, so a rematch was issued immediately.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040 XX

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee vs TBA

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.