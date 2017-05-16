Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 update: Openweight Champion Mighty Mo defends his belt against Kang Dong-Kook

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MIGHTY MO VS KANG DONG-KOOK

For immediate release, May 16, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces Openweight Champion Mighty Mo will again defend his belt against Kang Dong-Kook at Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 onJuly 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Siala “Mighty Mo” Siliga (11-5, Millennia MMA) is the reigning ROAD FC Openweight Champion who defeated all his opponents in the 2016 Tournament and eventually three-time rival Choi Hong-Man to win the belt. Since then, he has successfully defended his title once against Carlos Toyota by way of a highlight-reel knock out in just over a minute.

Kang Dong-Kook (0-1, Team Paradise) is the next Korean heavy to step into the cage against the Champion. He has a lengthy career as a wrestler, having been on the Korean National team from 1999 to 2002, winning numerous national competitions ad competed in the Asian Games. Kang fought MMA once in 2012 at ROAD FC 10 where he took the massive veteran Jeff Monson a full three rounds to decision.

Openweight Champion Mighty Mo versus challenger Kang is sure to give the fans of hard-hitting heavies a match worth remembering!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040

Also on Xiaomi ROAD FC 040, Riki Fukuda versus Kim Hoon will finally clash. These two veterans present completely opposite styles of striking and grappling, so this match should produce thrilling and unpredictable mayhem.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

The next event will be Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10 in Seoul. As previously announced for the main event, Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele

Women’s Openweight Match

Yoshiko vs TBA

Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon vs Asakura Kai

International Trials Lightweight Match

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Jeong-Yeong

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.