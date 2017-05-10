Xiaomi ROAD FC 040: Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon middleweight match

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

FUKUDA RIKI VS KIM HOON AT MIDDLEWEIGHT

For immediate release, May 10, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 will take place on July 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. The previously postponed middleweight bout between Fukuda Riki and Kim Hoon will feature on this event.

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Riki Fukuda (24-8-0-1, Grabaka), former DEEP Middleweight Champion and mainstay UFC veteran, joined ROAD FC in 2013. He displayed his awesome striking and wrestling power and went undefeated to claim the Middleweight Championship, but in his first defense Cha Jung-Hwan scored a huge upset KO.

Kim Hoon (9-11-2-1, Team Fighter) is a first generation Korean fighter since 2004, having competed in Gimme Five, MARS and Spirit MC. In Pancrase and Legend FC he faced stiff international competition including Daiju Takase, Robert Whittaker, and Keita Nakamura. Kim joined ROAD FC and faced Minowaman in his 100th fight and lost by KO, but he claimed retribution with an amazing 3 round war against UFC vet Luis Ramos.

Fukuda and Kim were originally set to meet at ROAD FC 032, but an injury to Fukuda delayed the match, and Kim desired to wait for his opponent. Both veterans present completely opposite styles of striking and grappling, so this match should produce thrilling and unpredictable mayhem.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

The next event will be Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10 in Seoul. As previously announced for the main event, Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion. Also, an openweight match will kick off the main card as wrestler Shim Yoon-Jae faces kickboxer Kim Chang-Hee.

Also, “Keyboard Warrior” Kim Seung-Yeon will finally have his match in the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament against surging Kyrgyzstani kickboxer “Ataman” Rafael Fiziev. The main event for the preliminary Young Guns 34 card will be La In-Jae versus Cha In-Ho in a match which is a contrast of styles.

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina

International Trials Lightweight Match

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

