XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

ROAD FC 16-MAN $1 MILLION LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND MATCHES SET

For immediate release, May 25, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the matches for the Opening Round of the 16-man $1 Million Lightweight Tournament beginning at Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 onJuly 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Opening Round Matches

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Shinji Sasaki (18-10-3, Burst) is a former Shooto Champion and former ROAD FC Lightweight title contender who defeated Albert Cheng by decision in the International Trials to make it into the Tournament. Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu (5-3, Shiren Beelii) defeated Rodrigo Caporal by decision and Shang Lianru by KO in the China Trials to advance to the Opening Round. Sasaki is a grappler with KO power, and Khuukhenkhuu is a judoka and sambo fighter, so the tone of this match is very unpredictable.

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Shamil Zavurov (32-5-1, Akhmat Fight Club) is the Octagon FS Champion, and he defeated Kim Wong-Gi by decision in the International Trials to advance. Leo Kuntz (18-3-1, American Top Team) is the former Impact FC Champion and UFC veteran who submitted Hong Young-Gi in their International Trials match and earn his spot in the Opening Round. Zavurov is technical and tough whereas Kuntz is an unorthodox finisher; both men are both well-rounded fighters that will deliver an exceptional match.

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Shimoishi Kota (19-4, Shooto Gym Blows) is a former DEEP Lightweight title challenger who won the single night 4-man Japan Trials to earn his spot in the Tournament. Park Dae-Sung (6-1, Team MOB) is a bright prospect who defeated Rodrigo Caporal by decision in the International Trials to make it to the Opening Round. Shimoishi is at the top of his career while Park is just coming into his, and both are facing the most important fight of their lives.

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Kim Chang-Hyun (18-10, Team MAD) is one of Korea’s first generation of MMA fighters who came out of retirement and defeated Andy Main by decision to win his International Trials match and get into the Tournament. Mansour Barnaoui (14-4, Team Magnum) is the former M-1 and BAMMA Champion who submitted Ki Won-Bin in the International Trials to earn a spot in the Opening Round. Representing opposite timelines, wizened veteran Kim and young world-wide prospect Barnaoui are both exceptional grapplers who will impress with their technique.

Nandin-Erdene vs Toninho Furia

Nandin-Erdene (6-2, Team Fighter) was a Mongolian National Kickboxing Champion who knocked out Bruno Miranda in his International Trials bout to cement his position in the Tournament. Toninho Furia (33-6, Pitbull Brothers) is the former Bitetti Combat Champion and Bellator veteran who decisioned Lee Hyung-Seok to advance to the Opening Round. Hard-hitting Nandin-Erdene and creative Toninho Furia are sure to deliver a match of unbelievable striking.

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Ronys Torres (34-6, Nova Uniao) is the Shooto Brazil Champion who submitted Ermek Tlauov in the International Trials to advance to the Opening Round. Elnur Agaev (13-7, MPF) is a ROAD FC veteran who won the single night 4-man Russian Trials in MPF to earn a spot in the Tournament. Torres likes to show off his superb technique to get a finish, and Agaev uses his grinding strength for the same, so this will definitely be an interesting style versus style bout.

Tom Santos vs TBD

Tom Santos (9-3, BrazilThai) is the MMA Dragon Fight and kickboxing S-Battle Champion who stepped in on two days’ notice and knocked out former ROAD FC Champion and UFC veteran Nam Yui-Chul in the International Trials to get a spot in the Tournament. Santos is a very aggressive fighter and will bring this to his next opponent, who will be determined after Xiaomi ROAD FC 039.

Red Romero vs TBD

Red Romero (12-6, BAMF MMA) is the former URCC Champion who submitted and decisioned is two opponents in the single night 4-man Southeast Asia Trials in URCC to advance to the Tournament. Romero’s base is Muay Thai but his grappling is excellent, making him a well-rounded fighter. His opponent will be announced after Xiaomi ROAD FC 039.

The two final Trials matches will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039. The final International Trials bout will be between Kim Seung-Yeon and Rafael Fiziev. The final China Trials bout will see Baoyincang face Wang Mingwu.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040

As previously announced, the Main Event for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 will be Openweight Champion Mighty Mo making his second title defense against Kang Dong-Kook in what is sure to give the fans of hard-hitting heavies a match worth remembering. Also, Riki Fukuda versus Kim Hoon will finally meet in a clash of opposite styles. Champion boxer Raika Emiko will take on champion Taekwondo fighter Kim Hae-In in a Women’s flyweight bout.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

The next event will be Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10 in Seoul. Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs TBD

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Nandin-Erdene vs Toninho Furia

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Red Romero vs TBD

