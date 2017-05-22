XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

RAIKA VS KIM HAE-IN SET FOR A WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT BOUT

For immediate release, May 22, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the next match for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Raika Emiko will take on Kim Hae-In in a Women’s flyweight bout.

Raika Emiko (5-4, Tribe Tokyo MMA) was a champion boxer with titles in the WIBA, IFBA and OPBF, going 25-8-1 with 10 KOs in over 14 years of competition. She made her ROAD FC debut appearance on the first all-female card ROAD FC XX by rematching Kang Jin-Hee, and surprisingly nailed takedowns to secure the unanimous decision from the judges.

Kim Hae-In (0-0-1, Ssabi MMA) is a top-ranked Taekwondo fighter and national Sanda champ who trains MMA under former ROAD FC Bantamweight Champion Lee Kil-Woo. At ROAD FC 033 she made her pro debut in MMA against sanda standout Lin Heqin, went the distance, but lost by majority draw. In her amateur days, she has a win over Raika’s former foe Kang Jin-Hee.

While this match is definitely boxing versus Taekwondo, Raika and Kim have both proved they are well-rounded in MMA so any outcome is possible.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040

As previously announced, the Main Event for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 will be Openweight Champion Mighty Mo making his second title defense against Kang Dong-Kook in what is sure to give the fans of hard-hitting heavies a match worth remembering.

Also, Riki Fukuda versus Kim Hoon will finally clash. These two veterans present completely opposite styles of striking and grappling, so this match should produce thrilling and unpredictable mayhem.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

The next event will be Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10 in Seoul. Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele

Women’s Openweight Match

Yoshiko vs Chun Sun-Yoo

Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon vs Asakura Kai

International Trials Lightweight Match

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Jeong-Yeong

$1 Million Lightweight Tournament China Trials Finals Match

Baoyincang vs Wang Mingwoo

Women’s Atomweight Match

Hong Yun-Ha vs Arai Mika

Bantamweight Match

Kim Young-Geun vs Kim Woo-Been

Lightweight Match

Lim Byeong-Ha vs Kim Yo-Han

Welterweight Match

Stuart Gooch vs Lee Jin-Kyu

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

