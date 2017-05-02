XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 UPDATE

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev set for final International Trials bout

For immediate release, May 2, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that the final International Trials match for the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will be a match between Kim Seung-Yeon and Rafael Fiziev at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev

“Keyboard Warrior” Kim Seung-Yeon (2-1, Ssabi MMA) gained popularity even before the start of his professional MMA career by putting his words into action in Season 4 of the MMA reality show “Crying Fist”. Kim comes from a karate background since childhood, winning the Japan Junior Kyokushin Karate competition, and placing 5th in the World Kyokushin Karate Championship.

Kim started in ROAD FC with an equally strong impression by getting back to back KOs over Nandin-Erdene and Jung Doo-Jae, and although he lost to Bruno Miranda, he remains a fan favorite for his thrilling striking. Kim was originally set to face Melvin Guillard, but the well-known veteran could not fulfill his contract and the bout was scrapped.

“Ataman” Rafael Fiziev (3-0, Phuket Top Team) is a Kyrgyzstan fighter who has amassed a record of 39-7 in Muay Thai and kickboxing – a total of 29 by way of knockout – before his successful transition into MMA. Since 2015, he has won several commendable Muay Thai titles. He claimed the Super Muay Thai championship, the South Thailand championship, and the Russian Muay Thai championship, as well as earning silver at the IFMA World Combat Games.

Fiziev’s MMA career is following a similar path as he holds all first-round finishes including a pair of knockouts and one submission. Most recently, a video of him went viral when he used a move straight out of The Matrix to dodge a high kick from Sorgraw Petchyindee at the Toyota Marathon in Thailand.

Kim versus Fiziev for an International Trials bout sees two up and coming amazing strikers from wildly different backgrounds earn a chance to claim history in their young MMA careers.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039As previously announced for the main event, Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion. Also, an openweight match will kick off the main card as wrestler Shim Yoon-Jae faces kickboxer Kim Chang-Hee.

La In-Jae versus Cha In-Ho in a match which is a contrast of styles will be the main event for the preliminary Young Guns 34 card.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina

International Trials Lightweight Match

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho

