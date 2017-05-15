XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 ANNOUNCEMENT
YOSHIKO IS BACK AT OPENWEIGHT
For immediate release, May 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that professional wrestler Yoshiko will return to fight MMA at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 in Seoul, Korea on June 10, 2017.
Yoshiko
Hirano Yoshiko (1-0, SEAdLINNNG), started her pro wrestling career at only 17 years of age. She was awarded as a rookie and for her outstanding performances, as well as winning numerous pro-wrestling Champio
So, the notorious Yoshiko was given the opportunity to focus her aggressive tendencies in the sport of MMA. At ROAD FC 036, Yoshiko made an astounding debut with a first-round knockout of Chun Sun-Yoo. She was momentarily overjoyed at proving herself in MMA, but she quickly resumed her game face. Yoshiko said,
“There’s nobody strong enough to beat me in professional wrestling. So I’m going to come back to MMA.”
Yoshiko’s opponent for Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 will be announced shortly.
Xiaomi ROAD FC 039
As previously announced for the main event, Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion. Openweight strikers Myung Hyun-Man and Aorigele will finally meet, and unfinished business will be settled. Also, Moon Jea-Hoon versus Asakura will exemplify a striking match at its finest as Taekwondo takes on Karate.
“Keyboard Warrior” Kim Seung-Yeon will finally have his match in the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament against surging Kyrgyzstani kickboxer “Ataman” Rafael Fiziev. Also, an openweight match will kick off the main card as wrestler Shim Yoon-Jae faces kickboxer Kim Chang-Hee.
The main event for the preliminary Young Guns 34 card will be La In-Jae versus Cha In-Ho in a match which is a contrast of styles. Also, two undefeated prospects Kim Se-Yeong and Lee Jeong-Yeong are sure to deliver an exciting match.
New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea
Main Card
Women’s Atomweight Championship
Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina
Openweight Match
Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele
Women’s Openweight Match
Yoshiko vs TBA
Flyweight Match
Moon Jea-Hoon vs Asakura Kai
International Trials Lightweight Match
Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev
Openweight Match
Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee
Young Guns 34
-80kg Catchweight Match
La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho
Featherweight Match
Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Jeong-Yeong
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea
Main Card
Middleweight Match
Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon
