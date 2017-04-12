Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 update: Nam Yui-Chul faces late-notice Tom Santos, Mike Bronzoulis out of match

For immediate release:

April 12, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces a replacement fighter for former ROAD FC Champion Nam Yui-Chul in his International Trials bout at Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 on April 15, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

As previously announced, Nam Yui-Chul (18-6-1, Sanae Nam MMA) was set to return to fighting in Korea with his trials match for the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament against Legacy Champion Mike Bronzoulis (18-9-1, Revolution). Unfortunately, a personal matter has prevented Bronzoulis from arriving in time for the event.

The short notice replacement will be Tom Santos (8-3, Brazilian Thai). He has a Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 10-2 in Brazil and Japan. In Brazil, Santos is the MMA Dragon Fight Champion, and in his new home of Japan he is the kickboxing S-Battle Champion. Santos has a very strong and exciting Muay Thai style and a good grappling base.

There are two other matches in the International Trials on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038: ROAD FC fan favorites Bruno Miranda and Nandin-Erdene will face each other in a striker’s dream match up, and former M-1 and BAMMA champ Mansour Barnaoui takes on surging Ki Won-Bin in a fight for the quickest KO.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038

Headlining this Saturday’s Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, two of Asia’s best bantamweights will face each other for the ROAD FC Bantamweight title. Korean #1 ranked phenom Kim Soo-Chul and #2 ranked ultra prospect Kim Min-Woo will face each other for the vacant belt. Co-main event Myung Hyun-Man versus Chris Barnett in an openweight bout will show the high level striking that the big men can bring. Plus, Kuwabara Kiyoshi and Kim Dae-Sung ride impressive victories into their opening middleweight match.

Young Guns 30 Update

The lightweight match between Kim Kyung-Pyo and Jin Tae-Ho has been cancelled. Kim sustained an injury during training within the last week.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports Plus

Live internationally on ROAD FC YouTube

In China on CCTV

Main Card

Bantamweight Championship Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs Kim Min-Woo

Openweight Match

Chris Barnett vs Myung Hyun-Man

International Trials Group B Match

Nam Yui-Chul vs Tom Santos

International Trials Group B Match

Bruno Miranda vs Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj

International Trials Group B Match

Mansour Barnaoui vs Ki Won-Bin

Middleweight Match

Kuwabara Kiyoshi vs Kim Dae-Sung

Young Guns 33

Bantamweight Match

Park Hyun-Geun vs Jang Dae-Young

China Trials Finals Match

Shang Lianru vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Flyweight Match

Yoo Jae-Nam vs Jeong Won-Hee

Lightweight Match

Choi Jong-Chan vs Jo Gyeong-Eui

Lightweight Match

Park Chan-Sol vs Lim Byeong-Ha

Bantamweight Match

Lee Yoon-Jin vs Hong Sung-Bin

