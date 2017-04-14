Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 Official Weigh In results

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 Official Weigh In results

For immediate release:

April 14, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the Official weigh in results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 on April 15, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

In the main event for the ROAD FC Bantamweight title, Kim Soo-Chul and Kim Min-Woo both made weight.

Kim Min-Woo said, “Tomorrow will be my first championship match. I always train very earnestly. I have to win for my family, my mom is very sick.”

Kim Soo-Chul said, “Finally, I’m here. I have the bantamweight championship match. Former champ Lee Yun-Jun, my coach Jung Mun-Hong, and my teammates always help me, so I don’t think I can be defeated. Tomorrow I will win as fast as possible so I can go right back home.”

In the co-main event Openweight match, Myung Hyun-Man weighed in at 117.3 kgs while Chris Barnett smashed the scale flat with 135.7kgs.

Myung said, “I will show a great fight tomorrow. I was very disappointed in my last two fights against Mighty Mo and Cro Cop. So I have to win, and keep my honor.”

Barnett said, “I’m so excited to be here in Korea because I’m a Taekwondo fighter, I’ve always wanted to do this. So tomorrow I will show you all kinds of spinning stuff, lots of Taekwondo. Thank you so much for having me!”

In an International Trials bout for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament, former ROAD FC champion Nam Yui-Chul and last minute replacement Tom Santos got heated with a little shoving.

Nam said, “I appreciate the opportunity to be in this tournament. I’m the former ROAD FC champ, so I know that many people have high expectations of me. So I have have to win.”

Santos said, “I’m happy to have this chance to be in ROAD FC. Because it’s my first time in this country, I have to win.”

In the second International Trials bout, Bruno Miranda came in at 300 grams over the allowance while Nandin-Erdene made weight.

Nandin said, “I prepared well. Because of Kim Hoon’s coaching I will win.”

Miranda said, “I will do what I always do, I will finish the fight, I will get a KO.”

In the final International Trials bout o the card, Mansour Barnaoui and Ki Won-Bin both made weight.

Mansour said, “It’s an honor to be in this tournament, and to fight here in Korea. Thank you very much for this chance.”

Ki said, “I’m so happy to get the chance to try to get in the tournament, I will do my best!”

In the opening middleweight match, both Kuwabara Kiyoshi and Kim Dae-Sung came in overweight, Kuwabara at 1.7 over and Kim at 100 grams over.

On the Young Guns 33 preliminary card, the first finals match for the China Trials with Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu and Shang Lianru both made weight. One fighter did not make weight on the first attempt, Yoo Jae-Nam came in at 300 grams over.

Final results will be updated later.

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

17:00 KST Live in Korea on MBC Sports Plus

17:00 KST Live internationally on ROAD FC YouTube

In China on CCTV

6th -61.5kg BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

KIM SOO-CHUL 61.8kg (PASS)

KIM MIN-WOO 62kg (PASS)

5th OPENWEIGHT BOUT

MYUNG HYUN MAN 117.3kg

CHRIS BARNETT 135.7kg

4th -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT INT TRIALS

NAM YUI-CHUL 70.4kg (PASS)

TOM SANTOS 69.9kg (PASS)

3rd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT INT TRIALS

BRUNO MIRANDA 70.8kg (FAIL 1st try, deduct 50% purse)

NANDIN-ERDENE 70.4kg (PASS)

2nd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT INT TRIALS

MANSOUR BARNAOUI 69.7kg (PASS)

KI WON-BIN 70.2kg (PASS)

1st -84kg MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

KUWABARA KIYOSHI 86.2kg (FAIL 1st try, deduct 50% purse)

KIM DAE-SUNG 84.6kg (FAIL 1st try, deduct 50% purse)

XIAOMI ROAD FC YOUNG GUNS 33 Official Weigh-In Results

6th -61.5kg BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT

PARK HYUNG-GEUN 61.9kg (PASS)

JANG DAE-YOUNG 61.9kg (PASS)

5th -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT CHINA TRIALS

SHANG LIANRU 70kg (PASS)

KHUUKHENKHUU AMARTUVSHIN 70.3kg (PASS)

4th -57kg FLYWEIGHT BOUT

YOO JAE-NAM 57.8kg (FAIL 1st try, deduct 50% purse)

JEONG WON-HEE 57.2kg (PASS)

3rd -70 LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

CHOI JONG-CHAN 70.1kg (PASS)

CHO GYEONG-EUI 69.9kg (PASS)

2nd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

SHIN DONG-GUK 70.4kg (PASS)

LIM BYEONG-HA 70.4kg (PASS)

1st -61.5kg BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT

LEE YOON-JIN 61.9kg (PASS)

HONG SEONG-BIN 61.7kg (PASS)

