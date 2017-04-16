Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 Official Results: Kim Soo-Chul is the new Bantamweight Champion

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 Official Results: Kim Soo-Chul becomes the new Bantamweight Champion

For immediate release:

April 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the Official Results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 which took place on April 15, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

In the main event ROAD FC Bantamweight Championship, Kim Soo-Chul and Kim Min-Woo went the distance in a grueling contrast of styles. Soo-Chul played it smart against the rangier striker Min-Woo by constantly getting inside, wrestling and throwing him to the ground, where he landed as much damage as he could. On the scorecards, the points ran in Soo-Chul’s direction, and he became the new ROAD FC Bantamweight Champion.

Bantamweight Champion Kim Soo-Chul said, “I am really happy. I worked hard, but this is thanks to Lee Yun-Jun the former champion, my boss, and my family. Kim Min-Woo is also young and strong. I will fight him again any time.”

Kim Min-Woo said, “I lost 100%. I really thought I knew how to win. I think I was too confident. My brother helped me a lot so I feel very sorry to him. I will prepare really hard next time and I will bring back the champion’s belt. Mom, I’m sorry.”

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 special matches

Openweights Chris Barnett and Myung Hyun-Man made a huge entrance, and threw bombs at each other from the bell. Barnett was turning the tide with power when Myung threw a right that cut open his eyelid and swelled his eye shut, so the doctor waived off the fight just halfway through the first round.

Middleweight sluggers Kim Dae-Sung and Kuwabara Kiyoshi opened up the main card with an all-out brawl. Kim got the momentum off a knockdown and brutally finished off Kuwabara.

International Trials for the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

Three fighters made it into the opening round of the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament: Nandin-Erdene, Tom Santos, and Mansour Barnaoui.

Nam Yui-Chul made an expected strong opening round against late notice opponent Tom Santos. Into the second round, both were much more calculating, and it paid off for Santos, who landed a huge left that floored Nam, then finished him off with punches.

Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj and Bruno Miranda indeed made it a striking war the fans expected. The knockout was inevitable, and it was Nandin-Erdene’s left hook that spun Miranda around and to the ground.

Ki Won-Bin came out with an excellent strategy for Mansour Barnaoui, with great striking, controlling takedowns, and avoiding submissions. However, Barnaoui showed his experience and talent by taking advantage of a position to back take where he secured the RNC for the tap.

Young Guns 33

In the main event, Jang Dae-Young played a smart game against Park Hyun-Geun, stayed out of his damage and landed body kicks to get the Split Decision. In the China Trials finals match, Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu made quick work of Shang Lianru by evading his sanda kicks, getting the throw, and pounding him out from the back in just 40 seconds. Khuukhenkhuu advances to the opening round of the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament.

The preliminary card opened with Lee Yoon-Jin defeating Hong Sung-Bin by TKO to injury after a huge slam on the canvas. Next, Fireman Shin Dong-Guk destroyed Lim Byeong-Ha with punches and a big knee in less than a minute. Choi Jong-Chan and Jo Gyeong-Eui put on a very well-rounded performance in which Jo earned the UD. Jeong Won-Hee waited out Yoo Jae-Nam’s initial assault and found a home for his fists, knocking Yoo down and out in the first round.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Bantamweight Championship Match

Kim Soo-Chul def Kim Min-Woo by Unanimous Decision 3:0

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man def Chris Barnett by TKO, doctor stoppage, R1 2:17

International Trials Group B Match

Tom Santos def Nam Yui-Chul by TKO, punches, R2 3:12

International Trials Group B Match

Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj def Bruno Miranda by TKO, punches, R1 0:55

International Trials Group B Match

Mansour Barnaoui def Ki Won-Bin by Submission, Rear Naked Choke, R1 4:46

Middleweight Match

Kim Dae-Sung def Kuwabara Kiyoshi by TKO, R1 2:33

Young Guns 33

Bantamweight Match

Jang Dae-Young def Park Hyun-Geun by Split Decision, 2:1

China Trials Finals Match

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu def Shang Lianru by TKO, pounding, R1 0:40

Flyweight Match

Jeong Won-Hee def Yoo Jae-Nam by TKO, punches, R1 2:54

Lightweight Match

Jo Gyeong-Eui def Choi Jong-Chan by Unanimous Decision

Lightweight Match

Shin Dong-Guk def Lim Byeong-Ha by TKO, knee, R1 0:55

Bantamweight Match

Lee Yoon-Jin def Hong Sung-Bin by TKO to injury, R1 2:00

