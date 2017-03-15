Xiaomi ROAD FC 038: Mansour Barnaoui versus Ki Won-Bin International Trials Bout

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 sets Mansour Barnaoui versus Ki Won-Bin for the next International Trials Bout

For immediate release:

March 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces Mansour Barnaoui versus Ki Won-Bin as the next bout in Group B of the International Trials for the $1 Million Tournament. The match will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 on April 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Mansour Barnaoui (13-4, Team Magnum) is a Tunisian phenom who went pro in 2011 and since then has finished all but one opponent while earning the BAMMA Lightweight belt and the M-1 Challenger Lightweight Championship in the process. He is a pinpoint aggressive striker who loves the clinch and has a tenacity that has worn down the best.

Ki Won-Bin (6-2, Team Posse) won his reserve match for the Trials with a one minute KO. He has made a name for himself in ROAD FC as an intelligent and tough striker, as well as taking on opponents overseas in Gladiator and The Outsider. Now Ki takes on his biggest challenge to date in his quest for the $1 Million Tournament.

Mansour Barnaoui versus Ki Won-Bin will definitely be a fight for the quickest KO, but will grappling change the equation?

As previously announced for the International Trials on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul will take on Legacy FC Champion Mike Bronzoulis, and ROAD FC fan favorites Bruno Miranda and Nandin-Erdene will face each other in a striker’s dream match up.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038

As previously announced to headline Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, two of Asia’s best bantamweights will face each other for the ROAD FC Bantamweight title. Korean #1 ranked phenom Kim Soo-Chul and #2 ranked ultra prospect Kim Min-Woo will face each other for the vacant belt. Plus, Kuwabara Kiyoshi and Kim Dae-Sung ride impressive victories into their middleweight match.

Also on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, the China Trials Finals will take place which will see two winners from a field of eight fighters finally seeded in the 16-man opening round of the $1 Million Tournament.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Bantamweight Championship Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs Kim Min-Woo

International Trials Group B Match

Nam Yui-Chul vs Mike Bronzoulis

International Trials Group B Match

Bruno Miranda vs Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj

International Trials Group B Match

Mansour Barnaoui vs Ki Won-Bin

Middleweight Match

Kuwabara Kiyoshi vs Kim Dae-Sung

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.