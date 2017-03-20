Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 main card finalized with Myung Hyun-Man vs Chris Barnett

For immediate release:

March 21, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship opens the full main card for Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 on April 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Openweight strikers Myung Hyun-Man and Chris Barnett complete the line up.

Myung Hyun-Man (3-3, Team Gangnam/Apgujeong Gym) is a heavyweight Muay Thai standout of over 30 wins who transitioned to MMA in 2013. He KOed Liang Lingyu in the 2015 ROAD FC Openweight Tournament quarterfinals and met Mighty Mo in the semis. The fight nearly went the distance with a thrilling stand up display from both knockout artists, but Mo got the submission win on the canvas in the third. It was a repetition – if unpredictable – result when Myung met Cro Cop in RIZIN. Now he’s ready to redeem himself in the cage once more.

Chris “Huggy Bear” Barnett (15-3, Barnett Taekwondo Academy) is one of the toughest men to hit the Asian MMA scene in the last 3 years. In his US career he KOed Kenny Garner and Travis Wiuff amongst others his 90% knockout finish stats. Barnett’s only losses were to Eric Prindle, Oli Thompson, and a contentious split to Kirill Sidelnikov in RIZIN. Barnett is going to show Korea what a Taekwondo background can accomplish for a heavyweight fighter.

Co-main event Myung Hyun-Man versus Chris Barnett is going to add fireworks to an already stacked ROAD FC card!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038

As previously announced to headline Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, two of Asia’s best bantamweights will face each other for the ROAD FC Bantamweight title. Korean #1 ranked phenom Kim Soo-Chul and #2 ranked ultra prospect Kim Min-Woo will face each other for the vacant belt. Plus, Kuwabara Kiyoshi and Kim Dae-Sung ride impressive victories into their opening middleweight match.

ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

As previously announced for the International Trials on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul meets Legacy FC Champion Mike Bronzoulis, ROAD FC fan favorites Bruno Miranda and Nandin-Erdene will face each other in a striker’s dream match up, and former M-1 and BAMMA champ Mansour Barnaoui takes on surging Ki Won-Bin in a fight for the quickest KO.

Also on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, the China Trials Finals will take place which will see two winners from a field of eight fighters finally seeded in the 16-man opening round of the $1 Million Tournament.

Young Guns 33

In the main event of the preliminary card, “Crying Fist” alumnis turned pro face each other. Park Hyun-Geun and Jang Dae-Young have both proven that their grappling and striking are equally impressive, so their match up will be a turning point for the two up and comers.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Bantamweight Championship Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs Kim Min-Woo

Openweight Match

Chris Barnett vs Myung Hyun-Man

International Trials Group B Match

Nam Yui-Chul vs Mike Bronzoulis

International Trials Group B Match

Bruno Miranda vs Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj

International Trials Group B Match

Mansour Barnaoui vs Ki Won-Bin

Middleweight Match

Kuwabara Kiyoshi vs Kim Dae-Sung

Young Guns 33

Bantamweight Match

Park Hyun-Geun vs Jang Dae-Young

