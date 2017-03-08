Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 announces Nam Yui-Chul’s opponent as Mike Bronzoulis for the International Trials Bout

For immediate release:

March 8, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul’s opponent for Group B of the International Trials for the $1 Million Tournament: Mike Bronzoulis. The match will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 on April 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

International Trials Group B

Nam Yui-Chul (18-6-1, Sanae Nam MMA) As one of the first generation of Korean fighters, Nam won the Spirit MC 70kg title in 2006, then ground his way through opposition in M-1 and Legend FC, where he fought Jadamba Narantungulag for the belt. Back in ROAD FC in 2013, he then tore through the Lightweight Tournament to become the Champion, defending once successfully. Against Kazuki Tokudome in the UFC, Nam won Fight of the Night Honors. Following a 3-fight tour in the UFC, the former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion finally returns home.

Mike Bronzoulis (18-9-1, Paradigm Training Center) is the last Legacy FC Lightweight Champion as well as the former LFC belt holder at welterweight. In his ten-year career, Bronzoulis competed in Strikeforce and Bellator, where he ended up as a finalist on the TUF predecessor Fightmaster on Spike TV. His extensive training in the standing arts has made him a threat standing with 65% of his wins by KO, but his size and power at lightweight allow him to crush his opponents wherever he wants.

Nam versus Bronzoulis will be two tough-as-nails fighters colliding head on in what promises to be a brutal grinder of a match!

As previously announced, for the International Trials on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, ROAD FC fan favorites Bruno Miranda and Nandin-Erdene will face each other in a striker’s dream match up.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038

As previously announced to headline Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, two of Asia’s best bantamweights will face each other for the ROAD FC Bantamweight title. Korean #1 ranked phenom Kim Soo-Chul and #2 ranked ultra prospect Kim Min-Woo will face each other for the vacant belt. Plus, Kuwabara Kiyoshi and Kim Dae-Sung ride impressive victories into their middleweight match.

Also on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, the China Trials Finals will take place which will see two winners from a field of eight fighters finally seeded in the 16-man opening round of the $1 Million Tournament.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037: ROAD FC XX

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Young Guns start: 18:00KST

Main Card start: 20:00KST

Korea: MBC

China: CCTV

Japan: Abema

International: YouTube

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Bantamweight Championship Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs Kim Min-Woo

International Trials Group B Match

Nam Yui-Chul vs Mike Bronzoulis

International Trials Group B Match

Bruno Miranda vs Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj

Middleweight Match

Kuwabara Kiyoshi vs Kim Dae-Sung

