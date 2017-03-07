Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 adds an International Trials Bout: Bruno Miranda versus Nandin-Erdene

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 adds an International Trials Bout: Bruno Miranda versus Nandin-Erdene

For immediate release:

March 7, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the first match for Group B of the International Trials for the $1 Million Tournament: Bruno Miranda versus Nandin-Erdene. The match will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 038 on April 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

International Trials Group B

Bruno Miranda (9-2, Tiger Muay Thai) is a Muay Thai stylist who came back from his first loss in ROAD FC in a title contender’s bout to finish Kim Seung-Yeon in devastating style. With knockouts over Kim Wong-Gi and Lee Kwang-Hee, and a submission of Jung Doo-Jae, Miranda has put himself at the top of the lightweight division.

Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj (5-2, Team Fighter) is a fan favorite striker who has seen a phenomenal uptick in his MMA career. He is undefeated in his last three fights, starting with a decision over China’s standout Bao Yincang and ending with his stunning first round one minute KO of veteran Park Won-Sik.

This match has punches written all over it. Even though their bout will be an important Trials match to get into the $1 Million Tournament, Miranda and Nandin-Erdene will give the fans a true taste of what it means to be a “finisher”.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul will return to fighting in his home of Korea when he joins the International Trials on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038. His opponent will be announced soon.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 038

Kuwabara Kiyoshi (10-8, Team Samurai) and Kim Dae-Sung (32, Gwangju Team Crows) will face each other in a middleweight match up. Kuwabara stunned the crowd when he took a last minute stand-in fight against ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Kwon A-Sol and knocked him out in 18 seconds. Kim also impressed with his recent come-from-behind victory when he took a drubbing from China national strongman champ Zhang Jianjun and finished him with a choke.

As previously announced to headline Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, two of Asia’s best bantamweights will face each other for the ROAD FC Bantamweight title. Korean #1 ranked phenom Kim Soo-Chul and #2 ranked ultra prospect Kim Min-Woo will face each other for the vacant belt.

Also on Xiaomi ROAD FC 038, the China Trials Finals will take place which will see two winners from a field of eight fighters finally seeded in the 16-man opening round of the $1 Million Tournament.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Tickets: http://ticket.interpark.com/ Ticket/Goods/GoodsInfo.asp? GoodsCode=17002712

Young Guns start: 18:00KST

Main Card start: 20:00KST

Korea: MBC

China: CCTV

Japan: Abema

International: YouTube

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 038

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Bantamweight Championship Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs Kim Min-Woo

International Trials Group B Match

Nam Yui-Chul vs TBA

International Trials Group B Match

Bruno Miranda vs Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj

Middleweight Match

Kuwabara Kiyoshi vs Kim Dae-Sung

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.