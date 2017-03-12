Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 XX, first all-female card results and photos

Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 XX, first all-female card results and photos

For immediate release:

March 12, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official results for ROAD FC 037 XX, South Korea’s historic first all-female MMA league, and Young Guns 32 which took place on Saturday, March 11, in Seoul, South Korea.

ROAD FC XX

In the main event, Kang Jin-Hee kept the worst of Raika Emiko’s boxing at bay with kicks, distance, and clinch. Raika was able to play it smart and bide her time for some punches that closed Kang’s eye, and in the third round she nailed takedowns to secure the unanimous decision from the judges.

In the co-main event, Lee Ye-Ji rematched Shinashi Satoko and the outcome was dramatically different. Lee was a much stronger and smarter fighter this time around, reversing Shinashi’s throws, and dominating her on the ground. The brilliant match went the distance and Lee deserved the Unanimous Decision win in her revenge match.

Park Jeong-Eun played a cautious first round against newcomer Park Na-Young, but in the second she got in with some painful kicks and unloaded with punches that had the referee jumping in to stop it. Na-Young, just 16 years old, will be a smart fighter to watch as she grows.

Lim So-Hee and Hana Date didn’t have the most eventful match, but Lim showed off strong takedowns and some smart combinations to earn the Unanimous Decision.

Wang def Hong

Fujino Emi showed Natalya Denisova how an experienced fighter can take advantage of any situation. With her brutal takedowns and power on the ground, Fujino eventually pulled off the RNC victory in the second round.

Shim Yu-Ri and Harada Shiho played two very different games, with Shim strikes and knees earning the points over Harada’s shoots and ground game.

Wang Xiangjie and Hong Yun-Ha opened the first all-female card with a great show of strength and went the distance. Wang played a more technical fight, hurt with her knees, and got the win on the scorecards.

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

Nezu Yuta and Jang Ik-Hwan truly made for a Main Event of Young Guns 32 with a 3-round striker’s classic. The tide moved back and forth between the two Muay Thai aficionados, and when it went to the scorecards, Jang was the lucky outpointer.

Alatengheili got almost nothing off before Asakura Kai knocked him down with a right and followed up with a knee to the face that stopped the match at just 29 seconds.

Jeon Young-Jun came in overweight and with 10 points penalty per round, so he needed to finish Kim Su-Won in the first, and he did with working to mount and pounding to the referee stoppage.

Shin Seung-Min ran the takedowns and pounding on Yang Junkai to get the dominant victory.

Asakura Mikuru put on a well-rounded and powerful performance then karate kicks Oh Du-Seok in the first round to get the TKO win.

In a bloody thriller, Kim Tae-Gyun opened with big punches, but Wang Deyu caught his rhythm and came back with every combination in the book. Kim landed more damage and 2 judges awarded him the decision.

Go Gi-Won got an early knockdown, but Yun Ho-Young’s grappling in the first and comeback striking counters in the second earned him the Unanimous Decision.

In the opening match, Lim Dong-Hwan racked up kicking points in round 1; although Choi In-Yong turned it up in round 2, it wasn’t enough and Lim took the decision win.

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

OFFICIAL RESULTS

ROAD FC XX Main Card

#7 Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko def Kang Jin-Hee by Unanimous Decision

#6 Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji def Shinashi Satoko by Unanimous Decision

#5 Women’s Atomweight Match

Park Jeong-Eun def Park Na-Young by TKO R2 2:07

#4 Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee def Hana Date by Unanimous Decision

#3 Women’s Strawweight Match

Fujino Emi def Natalya Denisova by Submission, RNC R2 1:25

#2 Women’s Strawweight Match

Shim Yu-Ri def Harada Shiho by Unanimous Decision

#1 Women’s -50.5kg Catchweight Match

Wang Xiangjie def Hong Yun-Ha by Decision 2:1 Draw

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

#8 Bantamweight Match

Jang Ik-Hwan def Nezu Yuta by Unanimous Decision

#7 Flyweight Match

Asakura Kai def Alatengheili by TKO R1 0:29

#6 Middleweight Match

Jeon Young-Jun def Kim Su-Won by TKO R1 1:39

#5 Featherweight Match

Shin Seung-Min def Yang Junkai by Unanimous Decision

#4 Featherweight Match

Asakura Mikuru def Oh Doo-Suk by TKO, R1 4:06

#3 Flyweight Bout

Kim Tae-Gyun def Wang Deyu By Split Decision 2:1

#2 Flyweight Match

Yun Ho-Young def Go Gi-Won by Unanimous Decision

#1 Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan def Choi In-Yong by Split Decision 2:1 Draw

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo.com/u/ 5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.