Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 update: Young Guns 32 prelims complete

For immediate release:

February 24, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to open the full Young Guns 32 preliminary card for Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

From RINGS in Japan come two brothers who are champions in The Outsiders, Asakura Kai and Asakura Mikuru. Kai holds the Flyweight belt, while Mikuru is a double division title holder at 65kg and 70kg. Both brothers grew up in The Outsiders amateur and professional ranks, and both are known for their remarkable finish rates by KO, thanks to karate.

Asakura Kai (7-0, RINGS) will be facing his second opponent in ROAD FC, another on-fire flyweight with a 6-fight win streak broken only by a Draw in a contender’s match, Alatengheili (11-5-1, Team Alt). Both fighters are extremely talented, with fast, powerful striking and the ability to take it to the ground for a brutal finish.

Asakura Mikuru (4-0, RINGS) will have his first fight outside of Japan against Oh Du-Seok (0-2, Team Thai Hone). Mikuru’s background in karate has created a furious striker. Oh, a champion kick boxer in WBKF and national champ with the World Muay Thai Federation, has struggled in his MMA transition with back to back losses in ROAD FC China events. Oh will finally have the high ground of home territory and more cage experience, but Mikuru will not be a walk in the park.

Also on the card, Guangdong Glory teammates Yang Junkai (2-3) and Wang Deyu (3-1) return against Shin Seung-Min (4-1, Ssen Gym) and Kim Tae-Gyun (1-2, Team Finish).

Middleweights will also feature twice, as diehard Choi In-Yong (0-2, Team Klaus) looks for his first win over sambo National Team medalist Lim Dong-Hwan (debut, Team Strong Wolf), and Jeon Young-Jun (2-1, Team MAD) waits for a late notice fill in to be confirmed.

Finally, flyweights Yun Ho-Young (2-3, Ssen Gym) and Go Gi-Won (0-1, Ssabi MMA) look to climb the growing 57kg division.

A previously announced for the main event, former Shooto champion Nezu Yuta and Jang Ik-Hwan will cap off the prelims with a Muay Thai strikers’ delight.

ROAD FC XX

Rematches of rookie versus veteran are the theme in the co-Main Events for the first ROAD FCXX all female card, as tough prospect Kang Jin-Hee rematches Japanese boxing champion Raika Emiko, and “School Girl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji returns against women’s MMA pioneer “Princess” Shinashi Satoko.

Park Jeong-Eun versus Sharma Devaiah will be a thriller between two aggressive fighters who like to get down to business. Lim So-Hee versus Hana Date will showcase the oldest martial arts of kung fu and Maharaja Kalurika.

Fujino Emi versus Natalya Denisova will be veteran aggressor versus tactical up and comer. National Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree and Shooto amateur fighter Harada Shiho will make their co-debut in professional MMA. Opening the main card, Hong Yun-Ha vs Wang Xiangjie will be grappler versus striker, however both women are determined to show their all around MMA game.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Tickets: http://ticket. interpark.com/Ticket/Goods/ GoodsInfo.asp?GoodsCode= 17002712

Young Guns start: 17:30KST

Main Card start: 20:00KST

Korea: MBC

China: CCTV

Japan: Abema

International: YouTube

ROAD FC XX Main Card

#7 Women’s Flyweight Match

Kang Jin-Hee vs Raika Emiko

#6 Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

#5 Women’s Atomweight Match

Park Jeong-Eun vs Sharma Devaiah

#4 Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee vs Hana Date

#3 Women’s Strawweight Match

Fujino Emi vs Natalya Denisova

#2 Women’s Strawweight Match

Shim Yu-Ri vs Harada Shiho

#1 Women’s -50.5kg Catchweight Match

Hong Yun-Ha vs Wang Xiangjie

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

#8 Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

#7 Flyweight Match

Alatengheili vs Asakura Kai

#6 Middleweight Match

Jeon Young-Jun vs TBA

#5 Featherweight Match

Shin Seung-Min vs Yang Junkai

#4 Featherweight Match

Oh Du-Seok vs Asakura Mikuru

#3 Flyweight Bout

Wang Deyu vs Kim Tae-Gyun

#2 Flyweight Match

Yun Ho-Young vs Go Gi-Won

#1 Middleweight Match

Choi In-Yong vs Lim Dong-Hwan

