Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 update: Shinashi vs Lee for ROAD FC XX, Young Guns 32 announced

Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 update: Shinashi vs Lee for ROAD FC XX, Young Guns 32 announced

For immediate release:

February 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce the first matches for ROAD FC XX and Young Guns 32, both on Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

On ROAD FC XX, the first all-female fight card for ROAD FC, young prospect Lee Ye-Ji will rematch Shinashi Satoko, pioneer of women’s MMA. For the Young Guns 32 preliminary card, former Shooto Champion Nezu Yuta returns against Jang Ik-Hwan.

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

“Schoolgirl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji (2-2, Team J) began her pro MMA career at just 16 years of age. As a junior, she competed in kickboxing and judo, then transitioned to MMA and was successful in ROAD FC amateur Central League. Lee fought back to back MMA queens coming out of retirement, Shinashi first and Hisae Watanabe next. She put on impressive performances but lost to the veterans. Next she faced fellow Japanese standout rookie Natsuki Shimomakise from the Shooto amateur ranks who had also faced tough veterans in Rika Hamada and Emi Tomimatsu. Lee reversed her fortune and won that match, then defeated Hana Date to bring her record even.

“Princess” Shinashi Satoko (35-2-2, Independent) is a legendary female fighter who is the former Smackgirl and DEEP Women’s Flyweight Champion. She’s an incredible judoka with a grappling game that has earned her a fantastic 21 arm lock finishes. Shinashi retired from MMA to start a family in 2009, but her return from retirement in 2014 has seen her going 6-0 with no signs of slowing down, even at 40 years old.

Will this rematch between Lee and Shinashi see the rookie overthrow the veteran, or will the veteran rack up another win in her legendary career?

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

Nezu Yuta (19-9-1, Team & Mosh) is a former Shooto Champion with a brutally effective Muay Thai style. He has wins over “Wicky” Nishiura and Motonobu Tezuka, and the only time he was finished was by world-ranker Kyoji Horiguchi. Nezu earned a highlight-reel head kick over Park Hyung-Geun and put on a thrilling battle against Moon Je-Hoon, but with that being a decision loss followed by a 15 second KO by bantamweight title challenger Lim Min-Woo, Nezu is hungry to get back to his stellar record.

Jang Ik-Hwan (4-1, Team Posse) is the Korea Federation of Muay Thai Champion and K-1 winning competitor who made an excellent transition to MMA. He rides a three-fight win streak of all finishes, including one by surprising submission. A liver kick floored his last opponent Yang Junkai, and at a whopping 177cm tall, his legs will be a threat to anyone across the cage from him.

Will Nezu mount his comeback over a fellow Muay Thai vet, or will Jang raise his value with a win over a massive veteran?

ROAD FC XX

Previously announced as participating in ROAD FC XX will be boxing champion Raika Emiko, Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree, Taekwondo medalist Kim Hae-In, wushu medallist Lim So-Hee, “Little Wolf” Park Jeong-Eun, “Cage Vixen” Hong Yoon-Ha, and “Female Kwon A-Sol” Kang Jin-Hee.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

ROAD FC XX Main Card

Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo.com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.