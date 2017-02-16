Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 update: Raika vs Kang, 2 more matches set for ROAD FC XX

Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 update: Raika vs Kang, 2 more matches set for ROAD FC XX

For immediate release:

February 17, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce three more matches for ROAD FC XX on Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

The rematch of Kang Jin-Hee and Raika Emiko

Kang Jin-Hee (0-2, Apgujeong Gym) dubbed the “Female Kwon A-Sol” started MMA at just 16 years old where she went 1-2 in her first year as an amateur in the ROAD FC Central League. Her transition to pro MMA was a harsh one, as she went toe-to-toe with the greatest female Japanese boxer of all time, Raika. Although she dropped the decision and her next in China , she proved to be a viciously durable opponent.

Raika Emiko (3-4, Tribe Tokyo MMA) was a champion boxer with titles for the WIBA, IFBA and OPBF, going 25-8-1 in boxing with 10 KOs over a long 14 years of competition. Raika transitioned to MMA and has been active across the Pacific Rim. Now Raika makes her first appearance in ROAD FC in ROAD FC XX.

Will Kang finally get her pacing and live up to her moniker, or will Raika prove that she still has her number?

Lim So-Hee vs Hana Date

“Wushu Queen” Lim So-Hee (0-1, Namwonjung Mumun) versus Hana Date (2-3, Team DATE) will be an interesting match up stylistically. Lim studied Chinese wushu and Hana studies the ancient Indian art of Maharaja Kalurika. Lim will be hoping her stand up record of 14-5 will give her the edge, but Hana’s approach is unusual and will be different than anything she’s faced before.

Kim Hae-In vs Shim Yu-Ri

Top ranked Taekwondo fighter and national Sanda champ Kim Hae-In (0-1, Ssabi MMA) versus national Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree (debut, Team Genius) will see two highly experienced strikers face off in their new MMA careers. Both fighters started competing in amateur MMA in the ROAD FC Central League before turning pro. Lim lost her first pro match in ROAD FC and will be looking to turn her luck around when she greets Shim in her debut in ROAD FC XX.

Previously announced for ROAD FC XX, the first all-female fight card for ROAD FC, young prospect Lee Ye-Ji will rematch Shinashi Satoko, pioneer of women’s MMA. For the Young Guns 32 preliminary card, former Shooto Champion Nezu Yuta returns against Jang Ik-Hwan.

ROAD FC XX.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

ROAD FC XX Main Card

Women’s Flyweight Match

Kang Jin-Hee vs Raika Emiko

Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee vs Hana Date

Women’s Strawweight Match

Kim Hae-In vs Shim Yoo-Ri

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.