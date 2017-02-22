Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 update: Fujino vs Denisova, 2 more matches complete ROAD FC XX

February 23, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce the three final matches to complete ROAD FC XX on Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

Fujino Emi vs Natalya Denisova

Fujino Emi (18-10, Fight Farm) returns for her fourth fight in ROAD FC after a thrilling battle with Yan Xiaonan was cut short by an accidental head butt. Fujino has 12 years in the sport of MMA and is still going strong, being one of the most exciting female fighters on the planet. She has been a title challenger in WSOF and DEEP Jewels, and has fought the best throughout her career.

Natalya Denisova (5-2, Zhilkin Fight Team) is a talented and technical striker who is quickly making a name for herself in Russia and abroad. A video of her beating a male opponent in MMA first put her on the map, and a match with Japanese junior Olympic wrestling medalist Kanako Murata in RIZIN saw her go global. Denisova takes another big step with her next opponent in ROAD FC XX.

Fujino versus Denisova sees two very different styles face off: veteran versus up and comer, and aggressor versus tactician.

Park Jeong-Eun vs Sharma Devaiah

Park Jeong-Eun (1-2-1, Team Strong Wolf) is a ripe prospect who started competing in MMA just 2 years ago, at the age of 18. When she turned pro she faced the toughest in the business Fujino, and ultra grappler Sarami, going the distance with both. In her last bout, she faced another legend in Hisae Watanabe and eked out her first Draw.

Sharma Devaiah (0-2, Team ExCalibur) is a Philippines National Wushu champion, and a National Games Muay Thai and Wrestling medalist. After seven years in national competition, she turned to MMA, facing first the Singaporean swimming Olympian May Ooi in her MMA debut, and then Japanese kickboxing champion Syuri Kondo, both above her natural weight class.

Park and Devaiah are two aggressive fighters who like to get down to business, so fans can expect a fast match from these two.

Hong Yun-Ha vs Wang Xiangjie

Hong Yun-Ha (0-2, Songtan MMA) was a winning competitor in Brazilian jiujitsu before transitioning to MMA in the ROAD FC amateur Central League, where she went 4-2. Upon turning pro, Hong faced Fujino and discovered the power of grappling in MMA, losing to a choke in the first round. Undaunted, she faced Japanese stand out rookie Kanna Asakura and went the distance to a UD.

Wang Xiangjie (debut, Taishan International Fighting Hall) is a sanda and Muay Thai fighter who began BJJ training in order to transition to MMA. Her striking is very powerful and makes her a threat to anyone in front of her.

Hong versus Wang will be grappler versus striker, however both women are determined to show their all around MMA game.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

ROAD FC XX Main Card

#7 Women’s Flyweight Match

Kang Jin-Hee vs Raika Emiko

#6 Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

#5 Women’s Atomweight Match

Park Jeong-Eun vs Sharma Devaiah

#4 Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee vs Hana Date

#3 Women’s Strawweight Match

Fujino Emi vs Natalya Denisova

#2 Women’s Strawweight Match

Shim Yu-Ri vs Harada Shiho

#1 Women’s -50.5kg Catchweight Match

Hong Yun-Ha vs Wang Xiangjie

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

