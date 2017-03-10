Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 Official Weigh In results for ROAD FC XX and Young Guns 32

March 10, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official results for ROAD FC XX, South Korea’s historic first all-female MMA league. ROAD FC XX takes place tomorrow, Saturday, March 11, in Seoul, South Korea on Xiaomi ROAD FC 037.

The co-main events will be rematches between legends and rookies, as Japan’s boxing legend Raika faces “Female Kwon A-Sol Kang Jin-Hee, and the “Princess” of MMA Shinashi Satoko takes on “High School Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji.

All ROAD FC XX main card fighters made weight successfully. On the Young Guns 32 preliminary card, all but one fighter made weight successfully. Jeon Young-Jun came in 1.2kgs over the limit and will have 10 points deducted per round and a 50% purse deduction.

Quotes from the fighters:

Raika said, “Tomorrow I will Hadouken Kang Jin-Hee.”

Kang Jin-Hee said, “Your face is more ugly than my face. I will break your hand on my face. ”

Shinashi Satoko said, “Hi, I’m Shinashi Satoko. I’ve wanted to fight in Korea for a long time. Thank you.”

Lee Ye-Ji said, “I’ve grown up since my debut. I will get my revenge and win.”

Natalya Denisova said, “I’m very glad to be here in Korea, I like this country very much. This fight will be difficult, for all please watch. This will be a very challenging fight for me, I will do my best”

Fujino Emi said. “I’m very happy to be on ROAD FC XX. The first all-female card is very exciting. I will show you all tomorrow in the cage.”

Jang Ik-Hwan said, “I hate Nezu because in the bus on the way to the event he was noisy. So tomorrow I will knock him out.”

Nezu Yuta said, “I have no comments. Let’s fight in the cage.”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Young Guns start: 17:30KST

Main Card start: 20:00KST

Korea: MBC

China: CCTV

Japan: Abema

International: YouTube

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN RESULTS

ROAD FC XX Main Card

#7 Women’s Flyweight Match

Kang Jin-Hee (57.4) vs Raika Emiko (57.3)

#6 Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji (46.8) vs Shinashi Satoko (43.4)

#5 Women’s Atomweight Match

Park Jeong-Eun (49.5) vs Park Na-Young (49.7)

#4 Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee (48.3) vs Hana Date (47.5)

#3 Women’s Strawweight Match

Fujino Emi (52.3) vs Natalya Denisova (51.9)

#2 Women’s Strawweight Match

Shim Yu-Ri (52.1) vs Harada Shiho (51.7)

#1 Women’s -50.5kg Catchweight Match

Hong Yun-Ha (50.7) vs Wang Xiangjie (50.6)

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

#8 Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta (61.7) vs Jang Ik-Hwan (61.9)

#7 Flyweight Match

Alatengheili (57.5) vs Asakura Kai (57.3)

#6 Middleweight Match

Jeon Young-Jun (85.7 – over 1.2kg, fail) vs Kim Su-Won (83.9)

#5 Featherweight Match

Shin Seung-Min (65.5) vs Yang Junkai (65.8)

#4 Featherweight Match

Oh Du-Seok (65.9) vs Asakura Mikuru (65.9)

#3 Flyweight Bout

Kim Tae-Gyun (57.5) vs Wang Deyu (57.4)

#2 Flyweight Match

Yun Ho-Young (57.4) vs Go Gi-Won (57.4)

#1 Middleweight Match

Choi In-Yong (84.2) vs Lim Dong-Hwan (83.3)

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.