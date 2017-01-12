Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 update: Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi set for International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”

For immediate release:

January 11, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the next match for Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”: Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi. Round 1 will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Shamil Zavurov (30-5-1, Akhmat Fight Club) is a Russian stand out with a history back to his childhood of winning Sambo and Sanda fights before his transition to MMA. He is the Octagon Fighting Champion and former M-1 Champion. Well-known for his multi-fight rivalry with Yasubey Enomoto, Zavurov has a notable win over Rodrigo Caporal, and his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov can often be seen in his corner.

Kim Won-Gi (7-6-1, MMA Story) comes from one of the hottest teams in Korea right now, MMA Story, that counts two ROAD FC Champions in its ranks: Middleweight Champ Cha Jung-Hwan, and 3-time defending Featherweight Champ Choi Mu-Gyeom. Kim is riding a two-fight win streak in Russian promotion MFP, so he’s already got a taste of what’s coming at him in the opening round of the Trials.

Shamil Zavurov and Kim Won-Gi are two experienced, well-rounded fighters who are not afraid to throw down, so expect a smashing finish!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

Three other matches have been announced for Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”. Legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. Former ROAD FC title challenger and Shooto Champ Sasaki Shinji will face UFC and TUF China veteran Albert Cheng. First generation Korean Mixed Martial Artist Kim Chang-Hyun takes on once King of Pancrase Andy Main.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

