Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 update: Sasaki Shinji versus Albert Cheng set for International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 update: Sasaki Shinji versus Albert Cheng set for International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”

For immediate release:

January 10, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the next match for Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”: Sasaki Shinji versus Albert Cheng. Round 1 will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Sasaki Shinji (17-10-3, Burst) is one of Japan’s most noted grapplers in MMA who has come to be more feared for his KO power. The former Shooto 70kg Champion has spent over ten years in MMA. Sasaki went undefeated in ROAD FC and earned the title shot against Kwon A-Sol, however, he was knocked out in the first round. Sasaki now begins his journey anew to get another shot at the ROAD FC belt and the huge purse that goes with it.

Albert Cheng (8-3, Evolucao Thai) is a BJJ black belt with a complete MMA game. Cheng launched into the public eye through his appearances in the first ever UFC “TUF: China”. After the UFC he went on a 6-fight win streak including back to back wins in ROAD FC. Cheng is set to be a dominant force as a ROAD FC fighter in the tournament as he makes his way to the title challenge.

Sasaki versus Cheng will be a showdown between two of ROAD FC’s top lightweights who both present a deadly grappling game paired with heavy hands that can do damage in any position!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

Also announced for Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”, legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. The card will fill out with eight more matches in the opening round of the International Trials for seeding in the 16-man ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.