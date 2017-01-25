Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 update: Ronys Torres, Ermek Tlauov, “Toninho Furia” signed for International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”

For immediate release:

January 26, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce more top world talent for the final matches of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol” on Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Ronys Torres vs Ermek Tlauov

Ronys Torres (33-5, Nova Uniao, Brazil) is the top-ranked fighter in Brazil right now, and his violent finishes put the exclamation point on that. The Shooto Brazil Champion saw UFC action back in 2010, and since went on a massive win streak of 19-1 with a 75% finish rate.

Ermek Tlauov (12-2, Akhmat Asia, Kazakhstan) is the #2 fighter in Kazakhstan. The Tech-Krep Champion is a submission specialist with pinpoint striking that has gotten him a win streak of 10 fights and an 80% finish rate.

Do not blink during this match, because these two top-ranked fighters know how to end a match.

Gleristone Santos vs Batmunkh Burenzorig

Gleristone “Toninho Furia” Santos (32-6, Pitbull Brothers, Brazil) is a stifling Brazilian Jiu Jitsu proponent with a pair of fast, dangerous fists. The Bitteti Combat Champion is one of Brazil’s most prolific fighters. Although he experienced back to back split decision losses in his international Bellator entrance, Toninho still can say that the only person to ever KO him was compatriot Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

Batmunkh Burenzorig (7-4, Team Fighter, Mongolia) is the ROAD FC wild card entry, who is also the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter from Mongolia. His wide ranging international experience makes him both brave and respectful of his adversaries, which has led him to achieve sneaky finishes. Batmunkh lost a decision to another ROAD FC Trials fighter, Ermek Tlauov, and no doubt he’s itching to avenge that on the way to the finals.

Toninho versus Batmunkh is going to be more than a wildcard match, as the Brazilian first sets foot in Asia, his rival’s home turf.

Reserve matches

Two reserve matches for the Trials will take place on this card. First, Lee Hyeong-Seok (13-8, Pohang BD BJJ Fight, Korea) and Park Hae-Jin (1-1, Ssen Gym, Korea) will definitely be veteran versus rookie. Then, Ki Won-Bin (4-3, Team Posse, Korea) will try to get back in the win column against Jeong Jae-Il (2-2, Ssabi MMA, Korea) who scored a nice win in his last outing.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

Five other matches have been announced for Group A of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”. Former ROAD FC title challenger and Shooto Champ Sasaki Shinji will face UFC and TUF China veteran Albert Cheng. First generation Korean Mixed Martial Artist Kim Chang-Hyun takes on once King of Pancrase Andy Main. Russian standout Shamil Zavurov will meet surging Korean Kim Won-Gi. Leo Kuntz versus Hong Young-Ki promises to be a very technique-driven match with the possibility of Taekwondo in MMA action. Rodrigo Caporal versus Park Dae-Sung is going to be wizened veteran versus super rookie.

Melvin Guillard versus Kim Seung-Yeon was previously announced for this event. Because of Guillard’s lifted suspension and obligation to Bellator, his participation in the tournament is in discussion.

As previously announced as the Main Event, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament Announcement

ROAD FC is very humbled that so many world-class talents have signed on to be competing in the International Trials. Therefore, all of the winners in this event will be directly seeded in the 16-man Tournament. As former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul was given a bye to the second round, the other contestants in April will now be labeled Group B, and those winners will also directly advance.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Main Card – Part 2

#6 Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

#5 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

#4 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Leo Kuntz vs Hong Young-Ki

#2 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Rodrigo Caporal vs Park Dae-Sung

#2 Women’s Openweight Match

Hirano Yoshiko vs Chun Sun-Yoo

#1 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Kim Won-Gi

Main Card – Part 1

#6 Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon vs Nakahara Taiyo

#5 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Gleristone Santos vs Burenzorig Batmunkh

#4 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main

#3 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Ronys Torres vs Ermek Tlauov

#2 Reserve Lightweight Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

#1 Reserve Lightweight Match

Ki Won-Bin vs Jeong Jae-Il

Opening matches

#3 Lightweight Match

Min Kyeong-Chul vs Cho Young-Jun

#2 Flyweight Match

Park Su-Wan vs Seo Dong-Soo

#1 Bantamweight Match

Seo Jin-Soo vs Lee Seong-Su

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.