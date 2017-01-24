Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 update: Pro wrestler Yoshiko makes her MMA debut
For immediate release:
January 24, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that notorious Japanese female professional wrestler Yoshiko will make her MMA debut at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.
Hirano Yoshiko, best known by her stage name as simply Yoshiko, is a young professional wrestler from Katsushika, Japan. She started her career at only 17 years of age and instantly portrayed herself as a “delinquent youth”. In her five years with promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom, Yoshiko was awarded as a rookie and for her outstanding performances, as well as winning numerous Championships.
All of her success as a rookie beating the veterans – even while being the villainous heel – came to an abrupt end in 2015 when Yoshiko faced former teammate Act Yasukawa. Yoshiko went off-script, bear-knuckle punching and kicking Act for so long that her corner had to force the stoppage. Act ended up in surgery for fractured cheek, nasal and orbital bones; her pro wrestling career was finished. The match became infamous as “The Ghastly Match”.
Yoshiko was banned, apologized publicly, retired from pro wrestling, but then returned in 2016. Now, at 23 years old, she will focus her innate aggression under the rules of MMA in the ROAD FC cage. Yoshiko will don 4-ounce gloves this time, and the diminutive woman who packs on 80kgs will participate in a bout at Openweight. Her opponent will be announced shortly.
Xiaomi ROAD FC 036
Five matches have been announced for the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”. Legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. Former ROAD FC title challenger and Shooto Champ Sasaki Shinji will face UFC and TUF China veteran Albert Cheng. First generation Korean Mixed Martial Artist Kim Chang-Hyun takes on once King of Pancrase Andy Main. Russian standout Shamil Zavurov will meet surging Korean Kim Won-Gi. Impact FC Champ and UFC vet Leo Kuntz will take on Taekwondo master Hong Young-Ki in a technique-driven match with Taekwondo in action.
As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.
New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”
Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036
Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017
Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea
Live in Korea on MBC Sports+
Live in China on CCTV
Live in Japan on Abema
Live internationally on Epicentre.tv
Middleweight Match
Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul
International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match
Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon
International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match
Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng
International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match
Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main
International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match
Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi
International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match
Leo Kuntz versus Hong Young-Ki
Flyweight Match
Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon
Women’s Openweight Match
Hirano Yoshiko vs TBA
