Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 update: Chun Sun-Yoo takes on Yoshiko in the pro wrestler’s MMA debut

For immediate release:

January 25, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that notorious Japanese female professional wrestler Yoshiko will face Chun Sun-Yoo for her MMA debut at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Hirano Yoshiko (debut, SEAdLINNNG), started her pro wrestling career at only 17 years of age. She was awarded as a rookie and for her outstanding performances, as well as winning numerous Championships. But when Yoshiko beat an opponent so badly that she needed surgery which ultimately ended her pro wrestling career, Yoshiko’s villain persona in the ring tragically came true to life. Now the notorious Yoshiko will turn her aggressive tendencies to MMA.

Chun Sun-Yoo (0-1, Team Fighter) started training in MMA 2 years ago and competed in the ROAD FC amateur Central League in 2015. Her MMA debut came in 2016 in Hong Kong’s IMPI, an event run by former ROAD FC standout Vuyisile Colossa. Chun’s debut was a harsh one as she suffered a TKO to a more experienced striker, Ramona Pascual. The loss has not deterred her from pursuing her passion and her next step is at home in the ROAD FC cage. While Chun isn’t packing the heft that Yoshiko is, her 171cm is enough to be imposing.

Chun stated,

“(Yoshiko) beat up a defenseless opponent. Pro wrestling is definitely not MMA. They are not the same. I’m not defenseless, I’m prepared. I’m going to prove that she’s not invincible.”

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

At Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol” will begin. Former ROAD FC title challenger and Shooto Champ Sasaki Shinji will face UFC and TUF China veteran Albert Cheng. First generation Korean Mixed Martial Artist Kim Chang-Hyun takes on once King of Pancrase Andy Main. Russian standout Shamil Zavurov will meet surging Korean Kim Won-Gi. Impact FC Champ and UFC vet Leo Kuntz will take on Taekwondo master Hong Young-Ki in a technique-driven match with Taekwondo in action.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Leo Kuntz versus Hong Young-Ki

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Rodrigo Caporal vs Park Dae-Seong

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

Women’s Openweight Match

Hirano Yoshiko vs Chun Sun-Yoo

