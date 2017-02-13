Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 results, recap and photos: 7 advance to the $1 Million Tournament

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 results, recap and photos: 7 advance to the $1 Million Tournament

For immediate release:

February 12, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the results of Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

In the Main Event of Xiaomi ROAD FC 036, Riki Fukuda and Kim Nae-Chul delivered a rousing performance to put the exclamation point on a thrilling night of fights. The massive middleweights ran the gamut of power punching, brutal clinch work and surprising grappling attacks. Both fighters racked up point after point on the scorecards, but it was Fukuda who edged out at the final decision. Fukuda will now be the next title challenger to ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan, in a rematch that Fukuda hopes will see his title restored to him.

Controversial pro wrestler Yoshiko made her MMA debut against newcomer Chun Sun-Yoo and it was every bit as thrilling as expected. Yoshiko’s unpolished brawling contrasted with the much taller Chun’s technique, but very quickly it didn’t matter. Yoshiko landed a punch that toppled Chun unconscious in just over two minutes.

Cross-straits standouts Taiyo Nakahara and Moon Jea-Hoon made the drop to flyweight as contenders, and put on a clear style versus style match. Moon stuck to his Taekwondo and Nakahara to his grappling, each staying true to form. Nakahara’s work ended up edging out Moon’s on the scorecards.

ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament: International Trials Group A

Seven fighters advanced to the seed of the 16-man opening round of the $1 Million Tournament: Shinji Sasaki, Leo Kuntz, Park Dae-Sung, Shamil Zavurov, Toninho Furia, Kim Chang-Hyun and Ronys Torres.

In the final match of the International Trials, former title challenger Shinji Sasaki and Albert Cheng fought a three-rounder that was not without points of contention. Cheng showed off his clinchwork but smashed a knee across Sasaki’s shorts that sent him to the canvas. Sasaki came back with attempts to grapple. Cheng got point deductions for a second low blow and stalling in the stand up for his failure to engage, and when it came for decision time it mattered. Sasaki won on the scorecards.

In the sixth of the International Trials bouts, Hong Young-Ki showed off his impressive Taekwondo arsenal against the rangier Impact FC champ Leo Kuntz for the first half of the fight, even opening up Kuntz’ brow with a huge knee to the face. Kuntz miraculously protected the cut from opening again after the restart, slowly found his timing, and turned the tables on Hong. Finally in the third Kuntz snapped on a rear naked choke that made the exhausted Hong grimace and tap.

In the fifth of the Trials, grappling powerhouse Rodrigo Caporal tried to overface superrookie Park Dae-Sung with dogged shoots and doubles. Park played a very impressive game belying his relative inexperience, even landing throws on the RUFF champion black belt. At the end, Park’s striking and throws brought him the lead in points to get the upset victory over Caporal.

Octagon Fighting champ Shamil Zavurov took on a game Kim Won-Gi in the fourth Trials match. Zavurov brought the fight and Kim obliged in a rousing slugfest. Zavurov mixed in some excellent sambo technique from trips and slams to ragdolling Kim in the third. For that Zavurov earned the decision and advances.

Sensational striker Gleristone “Toninho Furia” Santos faced brave late stand in Lee Hyung-Seok in the third Trials match. Lee’s experience proved to be worthy in his defense against Bitetti FC champ Toninho’s ground work by tying him up, and standing he even chanced some fancy cartwheel kicks in response. But Toninho’s striking was too smart, with power, flash and flair that won him the decision.

Kim Chang-Hyun made a hugely successful return from retirement against former Pancrase champ Andy Main in the second of the Trials matches. The grappling showcase saw Main’s high points in leg attacks, but Kim’s judo was in force and on the ground he went for submission after submission. Kim’s near armbar finish had the crowd wild in a throwback to his earliest days, and he earned a well-deserved Unanimous Decision.

In the first of the International Trials matches, Shooto Brazil champ Ronys Torres faced Tech-Krep champ Ermek Tlauov in a very competitive crowd pleasing fight. Torres opened with huge punches so Tlauov nailed a spectacular throw to get the game to the ground, where he fixed on an omoplata. Torres kept up the assault with strikes on the ground and standing, but eventually found his split second success by locking on a guillotine that put Tlauov out cold.

In the Trials Reserve matches, Park Hae-Jin won a rock ’em sock ’em match against Cho Young-Seung, and Ki Won-Bin knocked out Jeong Jae-Il in the first round.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Main Card – Part 2

#6 Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda def Kim Nae-Chul by UD

#5 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji def Albert Cheng by UD

#4 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Leo Kuntz def Hong Young-Ki by Submission, RNC R3 1:47

#3 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Park Dae-Sung def Rodrigo Caporal by Split Decision 2:1

#2 Women’s Openweight Match

Hirano Yoshiko def Chun Sun-Yoo by KO, R1 2:01

#1 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov def Kim Won-Gi bu UD

Main Card – Part 1

#6 Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo def Moon Jea-Hoon by UD

#5 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Toninho Furia def Lee Hyung-Seok by UD

#4 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun def Andy Main by UD

#3 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Ronys Torres def Ermek Tlauov by Submission, Guillotine, R1 4:47

#2 Reserve Lightweight Match

Park Hae-Jin def Cho Young-Seung by UD

#1 Reserve Lightweight Match

Ki Won-Bin def Jeong Jae-Il by TKO R1 0:59

Opening matches

#3 Lightweight Match

Min Kyeong-Chul def Cho Young-Jun by TKO R1 4:45

#2 Flyweight Match

Seo Dong-Soo def Park Su-Wan vs by TKO, R 1 1:48

#1 Bantamweight Match

Seo Jin-Soo def Lee Seong-Su by UD

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.