Xiaomi ROAD FC 036: International Trials 1st match Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

27 December, 2016 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the first match for the International Trials in the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”: Legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. Round 1 of the International Trials will take place on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Melvin Guillard (32-16-2-3, Free) is a fighter who needs no introduction to MMA fans. With a record high of eight KOs in the UFC, the WSOF and Bellator veteran has brought an incredible amount of excitement to his performances. Guillard has wins over such notables as Marcus Davis, Gleison Tibau, Jeremy Stephens, Evan Dunham, Ronys Torres and Mac Danzig. He is thinking big with a new phase of his career in ROAD FC, and a massive purse should he take the whole tournament.

Kim Seung-Yeon (2-1, Ssabi MMA) faces a massive task in his fight with Guillard, but the opportunity to be in the $1 Million Tournament brings out the best in him. Kim was a karate champion before training in MMA. His transition took place on South Korea’s MMA reality television show “Crying Fist” where he ended up winning the season. His debut pro performances were fast, technical KOs and earned him nominations for both ROAD FC’s Rookie of the Year and KO of the Year. Although he lost his recent fight against Bruno Miranda, he’s sure to have learned from the experience and will know what he’s facing in Guillard.

Guillard versus Kim will be wizened veteran versus speed of youth, but expect both men to go right for the KO in their quest for the $1 Million prize!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

The card will fill out with nine more matches in the opening round of the International Trials for seeding in the 16-man ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

