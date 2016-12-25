Xiaomi ROAD FC 036: Flyweight match Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

For immediate release:

26 December, 2016 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces a flyweight match: Nakahara Taiyo versus Moon Jea Hoon for Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Nakahara Taiyo (14-8, Wayjutsu Keishukai GODS) is one of Japan’s best bantamweights who is dropping to the flyweight division. The Sengoku Tournament winner has only lost twice in almost 10 years with the last being his first fight in ROAD FC to Kim Soo-Chul. He has notable wins over Marcos Vinicius, Jo Nam-Jin, and Shintaro Ishiwatari. Early in his career, Nakahara faced the world’s up and comers in K-1 and Valkyrie such as Rani Yahya, Ivan Menjivar, Mike Brown, and Hideo Tokoro.

Moon Jea-Hoon (9-8, Octagon Multi Gym) is a mainstay in ROAD FC all the way from the second event in 2011. He’s faced the top in the bantamweight division and has wins over Kim Soo-Chul, Sato Shoko, and Yuta Nezu. Moon’s final fight of 2016 against Kim Min-Woo earned the pair ROAD FC’s Best Fight of the Year award for their amazing 3-round war at ROAD FC 029.

Nakahara and Moon will both drop to flyweight for the first time, and the grappler versus striker match sets an exciting outlook for the next powerhouse in the division.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan.

The card will fill out with ten matches in the opening round of the International Trials for seeding in the 16-man ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

