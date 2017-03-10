X-FORCE MMA BEGINS 2017 WITH THE ELECTRIFYING FIGHTS electrifying 5A. EDITION

X-FORCE MMA BEGINS 2017 WITH THE ELECTRIFYING FIGHTS electrifying 5A. EDITION

photos credit: Renato Nogueira / MMA4Ever

One of MMA events the fastest growing in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, the X-Force held between 18 and 19 March to its fifth edition and the venue is the Cultural Entertainment Lounge Music in Macae, city the state of North Fluminense region.

The fifth edition of the X-Force will for the first time with two days of great duels. On Saturday (18), MMA athletes come into play in professional and amateur fights. On Sunday (19) is the time of Submission athletes give the show in the arena mounted Lounge Music.

The X-Force 5 will feature 15 duels of MMA, 10 professionals and five amateurs on Saturday (18) and Sunday (19) 12 more fights submission shake the fifth edition of the event. The evening main attraction will be the duel between Wylson Monteiro and Renan Leal and the winner is accredit to fight for the belt of feathers (up to 66kg), whose keeper Gabriel Alves. In the event co-Max Miller Alves will face Patrique Tavares.

The fifth edition of xforce promises to shake up the MMA lovers of the region and the public who attend the Lounge Music will be able to watch the great duels, it led to the event organizer Luiz Henrique, who was keen to talk about the balance of clashes.

“The expectation is that we can have great battles to the public. We care a lot about putting two opponents of the same level, the X-Force seek to maintain the balance in the clashes to have a great show. I hope that the public also give that show, they have made me shiver, so we are putting a card with great fights, because I always think of them, I hope the fifth edition is better than the last, “he said.

Tickets are now on sale in the amount of R $ 30.00 (bleachers) and R $ 50.00 (VIP area) and for those who want to attend the 5 xforce the Music Lounge is on the Green Line, Aroeira Quarter, Macae, Rio de January.

Check out the card X-Force 5

MMA PROFESSIONAL

Up to 66kg – Wylson Monteiro (Giant Fight) x Renan Leal (Art Combat)

Up to 70kg – Max Miller Alves (Nova União) x Patrique Tavares (Team Tavares)

Up to 84kg – Paulo Victor da Silva (Arena Champs) x Everton Giant (Giant Fight)

Up to 66kg – Italo Gomes (Malafaia Team) x Paulo Rodrigues (Relma Combat)

Up to 66kg – Thomaz Jon Jones (x-Gym) x Iago Marques (Giant Fight)

Up to 52kg – Amanda Torres (Arena Champs) x Waiting opponent

Until 61kg – Priscila Pedrita (PRVT) x Waiting opponent

Until 61kg – Pedro Carvalho (Pedro Melo Team) x James Pitbull (NC Fighter)

Up to 61kg – Ricardo Bombinha (Art Combat) x Paulo Motta (Relma Combat )

Up to 60kg – Felipe Guerrero (Misa Fight) x Mário Júnior (Relma Combat)

MMA Amateur

Up to 66kg – Alessandro Pinguin (Hebron) x Eliuson Samuray (Art Combat)

Up to 61kg – David Teixeira (Hebron) x Vitor Hugo Nego (David Muay Thai)

Up to 66kg – Marcus Vinicius “Vinny PDQ” (BCT) x David Reis ( Street Fighter Top Team / Leo Ryan)

Up to 75kg – Daniel Borges (BCT) x Matheus Coutinho (Street Fighter Top Team / Leo Ryan)

Up to 61kg – Elizeu Batoré (NC Fighter) x Matheus Apple Tree (Arena Champs)

XFORCE MMA INICIA 2017 COM LUTAS ELETRIZANTES NA 5A. EDIÇÃO

Um dos eventos de MMA que mais cresce no interior do Rio de Janeiro, o X-Force realizará entre os dias 18 e 19 de março a sua quinta edição e o local do evento será o Espaço Cultural de Entretenimento Lounge Music, em Macaé, cidade da Região Norte Fluminense do estado.

A quinta edição do X-Force contará pela primeira vez com dois dias de grandes duelos. No sábado (18), os atletas de MMA entram em ação em combates profissionais e amadores. Já no domingo (19), é a vez dos atletas do Submission darem o show na arena montada no Lounge Music.

O X-Force 5 contará com 15 duelos de MMA, sendo 10 profissionais e cinco amadores no sábado (18) e no domingo (19) mais 12 combates de submission agitam a quinta edição do evento. A atração principal da noite será o duelo entre Wylson Monteiro e Renan Leal e o vencedor se credenciará para lutar pelo cinturão dos penas (até 66kg), que tem como detentor Gabriel Alves. No co-evento Max Miller Alves terá pela frente Patrique Tavares.

A quinta edição do XForce promete sacudir os amantes de MMA da região e o público que comparecer ao Lounge Music vai poder assistir a grandes duelos, foi o que garantiu o organizador do evento Luiz Henrique, que fez questão de falar sobre o equilíbrio dos confrontos.

“A expectativa é que possamos ter grandes combates para o público. Nos preocupamos muito em colocar dois oponentes do mesmo nível, no X-Force procuramos manter o equilíbrios nos confrontos para termos um grande espetáculo. Espero que o público também dê aquele show, eles tem me feito arrepiar, por isso estamos colocando um card com grandes lutas, pois pensamos sempre neles, espero que a quinta edição seja melhor do que a última”, disse.

Os ingressos já estão à venda nos valores de R$ 30,00 (arquibancada) e R$ 50,00 (área vip) e para quem quiser comparecer ao XForce 5 o Lounge Music fica na Linha Verde, Bairro Aroeira, Macaé, Rio de Janeiro.

Confira o card do X-Force 5

MMA PROFISSIONAL

Até 66kg – Wylson Monteiro (Gigante Fight) x Renan Leal (Art Combat)

Até 70kg – Max Miller Alves (Nova União) x Patrique Tavares (Team Tavares)

Até 84kg – Paulo Victor da Silva (Arena Champs) x Everton Gigante (Gigante Fight)

Até 66kg – Ítalo Gomes (Malafaia Team) x Paulo Rodrigues (Relma Combat)

Até 66kg – Thomaz Jon Jones (X-Gym) x Iago Marques (Gigante Fight)

Até 52kg – Amanda Torres (Arena Champs) x Aguardando oponente

Até 61kg – Priscila Pedrita (PRVT) x Aguardando oponente

Até 61kg – Pedro Carvalho (Pedro Melo Team) x Tiago Pitbull (NC Fighter)

Até 61kg – Ricardo Bombinha (Art Combat) x Paulo Motta (Relma Combat)

Até 60kg – Felipe Guerreiro (Misa Fight) x Mário Júnior (Relma Combat)

MMA Amador

Até 66kg – Alessandro Pinguin (Hebron) x Eliuson Samuray (Art Combat)

Até 61kg – Davi Teixeira (Hebron) x Vitor Hugo Nego (Davi Muay Thai)

Até 66kg – Marcus Vinícius “Vinny PQD” (BCT) x Davi Reis (Street Fighter Top Team/Léo Ryan)

Até 75kg – Daniel Borges (BCT) x Matheus Coutinho (Street Fighter Top Team/Léo Ryan)

Até 61kg – Elizeu Batoré (NC Fighter) x Matheus Macieira (Arena Champs)

