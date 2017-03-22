X-Force 5 Results

Xforce 5 SHOOK MACAÉ duels WITH LARGE AND MMA SUBMISSION

With great duels the fifth edition of X-Force kept his promise to shake the city of Macae in the North Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro. On the night of Saturday (18), the public who attended mass at the Cultural Entertainment Music Lounge can watch major professional MMA duels and amateur. In the main fight of the night, Diego Jhones got the better of Everton Gigante by TKO at 2:16 of the second round. In the co-event, Max Alves finished Patrique Tavares in the first round.

Diego Jhones accepted the duel at the last minute to replace Natalício Nascimento and surprised. The match started quite busy and the athlete DTM entered willing and was up from Everton Gigante the match was fairly balanced. In the second round, Diego kept going up and after getting put his opponent down hard blows connected to the referee to stop Bayonet 2:16. After the victory, Jhones celebrated enough and welcomed the opportunity.

“I want to thank God, my team DTM Team, everyone who helped me and the event of the owner for the opportunity, but would also like to thank the Giant that gave me this opportunity. I accepted the fight on short notice, but it happens in the best families and war is war, my dream is to fight, then I will fight and fall in, “he said.

The co-event was a clash of styles, from one side Max Alves, who with their strong power in Jiu-Jitsu, tried to bring the duel to the ground as Patrique Tavares tried to keep the fight standing to show his sharp Muay Thai. But Max eventually leading to better and to be able to put the fight on the ground, fit a beautiful foot switch, which made Patrique scream signaling withdrawal.

“I wanted to thank everyone, since everyone knows that come from three straight defeats, it had been hurting me and me too discouraging, but thanks to God and the result of hard work, it all worked out and I could put everything I trained in practice. The Patrique is born changer, already know his game and he was sure he could not get in a trade with him, or he would give me bad, so I encouraged him to come up and when he least waited used my game and thank God all right, “he said Max Alves has recovered from sequêcia three consecutive losses.

Other highlights MMA professional card were the submissions Mario ear about Felipe Guerreiro and James Pitbull Pedro Carvalho, both by killing lion, beyond the polemic of Rudinei Carvalho knockout over Wanderson da Silva, where the Arena Champs athlete connected good shots and to realize that the athlete Relma Combat was knocked out, the Johil de Oliveira referee ended the duel, which led to many protests since Wanderson and his team did not agree with the interruption.

Announcements and challenges

During xforce 5 were announced some attractions for the next event as the next race for the title of penalties (up to 66kg), where Gabriel Oliveira will defend his title against Italo Gomes, who was accredited to be the next challenger to beat Paulo Ricardo Cangaceiro by decision unanimous. The winner of the cocks (up to 61kg), Alberto Pantoja advantage to challenge the champion flies (up to 57kg), Lincon de Sá to unify the belts.

“Goal kick” disqualifies fighter

The duel John French between Paulo Motta had been going normally and Paul, until then, had the advantage in the duel, but in the third round athlete of Relma Combat landed a kick in the fighter’s face Art Combat, when he tried to get up and fell unconscious, as the coup is illegal, Motta was disqualified and the victory went to French;

MC Serginho animates the crowd

While waiting for the gap between the amateur and professional card, MC Serginho was responsible for animating the public. The funkeiro sang hits of his career as “Éguinha Pocotó” and “Go Serginho” among others, in addition to showing a lot of irreverence and charisma.

Lightning finish was outstanding amateur card

Amateur athletes were responsible for the opening night of MMA xforce fights 5 and the main highlight of the card was to Davi Reis lightning knockout that needed only 20 seconds to finish Vinny PQD to connect a beautiful guillotine that did the opponent delete . The other shaft completion Alessandro Penguin which also fit a guillotine forcing Eliuson Samuray to give three taps of withdrawal.

Dueling Submission shook the last day of xforce 5

After a night of great duels of MMA, on Sunday (19) was the turn of Submission athletes give the show in the arena mounted Lounge Music. Lovers of grappling were able to watch great matches and the main fight of the night raised the public. After a close race until the last seconds, Eduardo Joanino got the better of Izaac Guimarães. Other highlights were the submissions of about Felipe Renato Cyriaco and Vitor Lemos on Cristiano Pinheiro, both by triangle.

Check the results of xforce 5

MMA Professional

Up to 94kg – Diego Jhones beat Everton Gigante by TKO (punches) at 2:16 of the second. round

Up to 70kg – Max Alves won Patrique Tavares by submission (foot switch) at 3:23 of the first. round

Up to 66kg – Ítalo Gomes won Paulo Ricardo Cangaceiro by unanimous decision (29-27 three times)

Up to 66kg – Tomas Jon Jhones Iago Marques won by unanimous decision (30-27 three times)

Up to 63kg – Rudinei Carvalho won Wanderson da Silva by KO (punches ) from 1 to 3:30. round

Up to 61kg – James Pitbull won by submission Pedro Carvalho (kills lion) to 3:24 of the first. round

Up to 61kg – João Paulo Motta French won by disqualification (illegal strike) at 3:36 of the third. round

Up to 60kg – Mario Ear beat Felipe Guerreiro by submission (kills lion) to 2:50 of the second. round

Amateur MMA

Until 75kg – Daniel Borges Matheus Coutinho won by unanimous decision (29-28 three times)

Up to 66kg – Alessandro Pinguin won Eliuson Samuray by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of the second. round

Up to 66kg – David Marcus Vinícius Reis won “Vinny PQD” by finaização (guillotine) at 20 seconds of the first. round

Up to 61kg – Vitor Hugo Nego Davi Teixeira won by unanimous decision (29-28 three times)

Up to 61kg – Elizeu Batoré won Felipe Xaropinho by TKO (punches) at 1:54 of the second. round

Submission

Eduardo Joanino (Joanino BJJ) beat Izaac Guimarães (Cesar Maillet Team) for 5 years, 4

Luis Felipe (ABJJ / Joanino BJJ) beat Celso Augusto “Mining” (Cesar Maillet Team) by 6-4

Renato (Renato Ferro BJJ) Cyriaco won Felipe (ABJJ / Joanino BJJ) by submission (triangle) to 1:34

Claudio Joanino (Joanino BJJ) beat Marcos Machado (Renato Ferro BJJ) 1 to 0

Vitor Lemos (Cesar Maillet Team) won Cristiano Pinheiro (NC Fighter) by submission (triangle) at 4:00

Felipe Paes (Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) defeated Thiago Marciano (Top Brother Fighter) by 1-0

João Paper (Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) beat Jean Fera (Elite Gym / Baroque Combat) by 4 to 2

Juliederson (Cesar Maillet Team) beat Angelo Pimentel (CN Fighter) by 3 to 0

Ronny Peterson (Art Combat) beat John Magrinho (CN Fighter) 4 to 0

Bruno Couto (Art Combat ) won Diego Pontes (Cesar Maillet Team) by 8-2

XFORCE 5 AGITOU MACAÉ COM GRANDES DUELOS DE MMA E SUBMISSION

Com grandes duelos a quinta edição do X-Force cumpriu a promessa de agitar a cidade de Macaé, na Região Norte Fluminense do Rio de Janeiro. Na noite do último sábado (18), o público que compareceu em massa ao Espaço Cultural de Entretenimento Lounge Music pode assistir a grandes duelos de MMA profissional e amador. Na luta principal da noite, Diego Jhones levou a melhor sobre Everton Gigante por nocaute técnico aos 2:16 do segundo round. No co-evento, Max Alves finalizou Patrique Tavares no primeiro round.

Diego Jhones aceitou o duelo em cima da hora para substituir Natalício Nascimento e surpreendeu. O duelo começou bastante agitado e o atleta da DTM entrou disposto e foi para cima de Everton Gigante, o combate foi bastante equilibrado. No segundo round, Diego continuou indo para cima e após conseguir colocar o adversário para baixo conectou golpes fortes até o árbitro Baioneta interromper aos 2:16. Após a vitória, Jhones comemorou bastante e agradeceu a oportunidade.

“Quero agradecer a Deus, a minha equipe DTM Team, todos que me ajudaram e ao dono do evento pela oportunidade, mas também gostaria de agradecer ao Gigante que me concedeu essa oportunidade. Acabei aceitando a luta em cima da hora, mas isso acontece nas melhores famílias e guerra é guerra, meu sonho é lutar, então vou lutar e cair para dentro”, disse.

O co-evento foi um confronto de estilos, de um lado Max Alves, que com seu forte poder no Jiu-Jitsu, tentava levar o duelo para chão enquanto Patrique Tavares tentava manter a luta em pé para mostrar seu Muay Thai afiado. Mas Max acabou levando a melhor e ao conseguir colocar a luta no chão, encaixou uma bela chave de pé, que fez Patrique gritar sinalizando desistência.

“Queria agradecer a todos, já que todo mundo sabe que venho de três derrotas seguidas, isso vinha me prejudicando e me desanimando demais, mas graças a Deus e fruto de muito trabalho, tudo deu certo e consegui colocar tudo que treinei em prática. O Patrique é trocador nato, já conheço o jogo dele e tinha certeza que não podia entrar numa de trocar com ele, senão ia me dar mal, então incentivei ele a vir para cima e quando ele menos esperou usei meu jogo e graças a Deus deu tudo certo”, disse Max Alves que se recuperou de uma sequêcia de três derrotas consecutivas.

Outros destaques do card profissional de MMA foram as finalizações de Mário Orelha sobre Felipe Guerreiro e de Tiago Pitbull em Pedro Carvalho, ambas por mata leão, além do nocaute polêmico de Rudinei Carvalho sobre Wanderson da Silva, onde o atleta Arena Champs conectou bons golpes e ao perceber que o atleta da Relma Combat estava nocauteado, o árbitro Johil de Oliveira encerrou o duelo, o que gerou muitos protestos, já que Wanderson e sua equipe não concordaram com a interrupção.

Anuncios e desafios

Durante o XForce 5 foram anunciadas algumas atrações para o próximo evento como a próxima disputa pelo cinturão dos penas (até 66kg), onde Gabriel Oliveira defenderá seu título contra Italo Gomes, que se credenciou a ser o próximo desafiante ao vencer Paulo Ricardo Cangaceiro por decisão unânime. O campeão dos galos (até 61kg), Alberto Pantoja aproveitou para desafiar o campeão dos moscas (até 57kg), Lincon de Sá para unificar os cinturões.

“Tiro de meta” desclassifica lutador

O duelo João Francês entre Paulo Motta vinha acontecendo normalmente e Paulo, até então, levava vantagem no duelo, mas no terceiro round o atleta da Relma Combat acertou um chute no rosto do lutador da Art Combat, quando tentava se levantar e caiu desacordado, como o golpe é ilegal, Motta foi desclassificado e a vitória ficou com Francês;

MC Serginho anima a galera

Enquanto aguardava o intervalo entre o card amador e profissional, MC Serginho foi responsável por animar o público. O funkeiro cantou sucessos de sua carreira como “Éguinha Pocotó” e “Vai Serginho” entre outros, além de mostrar muita irreverência e carisma.

Finalização relâmpago foi destaque do card amador

Os atletas amadores foram os responsáveis pela abertura da noite de lutas de MMA do XForce 5 e o principal destaque do card foi o nocaute relâmpago de Davi Reis que precisou de apenas 20 segundos para finalizar Vinny PQD ao conectar uma linda guilhotina que fez o adversário apagar. A outra finalização veio com Alessandro Pinguin que também encaixou uma guilhotina obrigando Eliuson Samuray a dar os três tapinhas de desistência.

Duelos de Submission agitaram o último dia do XForce 5

Após uma noite de grandes duelos de MMA, no domingo (19) foi a vez dos atletas do Submission darem o show na arena montada no Lounge Music. Os amantes da luta agarrada puderam assistir a grandes combates e a luta principal da noite levantou o público. Após uma disputa acirrada até os últimos segundos, Eduardo Joanino levou a melhor sobre Izaac Guimarães. Outros destaques foram as finalizações de Renatinho sobre Felipe Cyriaco e Vitor Lemos em cima de Cristiano Pinheiro, ambas por triângulo.

Confira os resultados do XForce 5

MMA Profissional

Até 94kg – Diego Jhones venceu Everton Gigante por nocaute técnico (socos) aos 2:16 do 2o. round

Até 70kg – Max Alves venceu Patrique Tavares por finalização (chave de pé) aos 3:23 do 1o. round

Até 66kg – Ítalo Gomes venceu Paulo Ricardo Cangaceiro por decisão unânime (triplo 29-27)

Até 66kg – Tomas Jon Jhones venceu Iago Marques por decisão unânime (triplo 30-27)

Até 63kg – Rudinei Carvalho venceu Wanderson da Silva por nocaute (socos) aos 3:30 do 1o. round

Até 61kg – Tiago Pitbull venceu Pedro Carvalho por finalização (mata leão) aos 3:24 do 1o. round

Até 61kg – João Francês venceu Paulo Motta por desclassificação (golpe ilegal) aos 3:36 do 3o. round

Até 60kg – Mário Orelha venceu Felipe Guerreiro por finalização (mata leão) aos 2:50 do 2o. round

MMA Amador

Até 75kg – Daniel Borges venceu Matheus Coutinho por decisão unânime (triplo 29-28)

Até 66kg – Alessandro Pinguin venceu Eliuson Samuray por finalização (guilhotina) aos 1:48 do 2o. round

Até 66kg – Davi Reis venceu Marcus Vinícius “Vinny PQD” por finaização (guilhotina) aos 20 segundos do 1o. round

Até 61kg – Vitor Hugo Nego venceu Davi Teixeira por decisão unânime (triplo 29-28)

Até 61kg – Elizeu Batoré venceu Felipe Xaropinho por nocaute técnico (socos) aos 1:54 do 2o. round

Submission

Eduardo Joanino (Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) venceu Izaac Guimarães (Cesar Maillet Team) por 5 a 4

Luis Felipe (ABJJ/Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) venceu Celso Augusto “Mineiro” (Cesar Maillet Team) por 6 a 4

Renatinho (Renato Ferro Jiu-Jitsu) venceu Felipe Cyriaco (ABJJ/Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) por finalização (triângulo) aos 1:34

Claudio Joanino (Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) venceu Marcos Machado (Renato Ferro Jiu-Jitsu) por 1 a 0

Vitor Lemos (Cesar Maillet Team) venceu Cristiano Pinheiro (NC Fighter) por finalização (triângulo) aos 4:00

Felipe Paes (Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) venceu Thiago Marciano (Top Brother Fighter) por 1 a 0

João Papel (Joanino Jiu-Jitsu) venceu Jean Fera (Elite Gym/Barroco Combat) por 4 a 2

Juliederson (Cesar Maillet Team) venceu Angelo Pimentel (NC Fighter) por 3 a 0

Ronny Peterson (Art Combat) venceu João Magrinho (NC Fighter) por 4 a 0

Bruno Couto (Art Combat) venceu Diego Pontes (Cesar Maillet Team) por 8 a 2

