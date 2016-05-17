WORLD SERIES OF FIGHTING

LAUNCHES ‘WHO’S THE TOUGHEST?’

TO SUPPORT MILITARY VETERAN MMA FIGHTERS .First two veteran recruits to face off at WSOF35, live on NBCSN

on Saturday, Nov. 12 LAS VEGAS (May 17, 2016) – World Series of Fighting (www.WSOF.com) announced today that it is launching a groundbreaking program designed to support and further the athletic careers of military veterans who actively compete, or are seeking to compete, in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). “WSOF: Who’s The Toughest?” will include a dedicated recruitment program that will see World Series of Fighting President and six-time world championRay Sefo and his staff visit MMA gyms, beginning with a location in San Diego, Calif. next month, in order to evaluate the pool of competitors with veteran status. The first two recruits from the program will square off with each other live on NBCSN at WSOF35, which will take place at a location to be announced, on Saturday, Nov. 12, one day after Veterans Day. “We are looking forward to embarking on this venture that will allow us to give back to our armed forces that serve our country and protect our freedom,” said Sefo. “As one of the major leagues in the sport of MMA with a national television platform in NBC and NBCSN, we have the ability to offer a potentially life-changing opportunity to fighters who are ready to make the jump, and we intend to leverage our position in the industry to benefit any veterans that show promise,” said World Series of Fighting CEO Carlos Silva. In January, World Series of Fighting placed its first military veteran – Caros “The Future” Fodor – in action. Fodor, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps just six days after his high school graduation, was sent to Kuwait for the Iraq invasion after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and eventually earned the rank of sergeant before completing his military stint in 2007. Fodor will be back in action on Saturday, July 30, when he faces his adopted brother Phoenix Jones, aka Ben Fodor, at WSOF32, live on NBCSN from XFINITY Arena in Everett, Wash., beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. About World Series of Fighting (WSOF)

“World Series of Fighting” (WSOF) is a worldwide premier professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight promotion dedicated to delivering the best action-packed fights for fight fans by producing the best possible match-ups between elite fighters from around the world. For more information please visit WSOF.com and follow “World Series of Fighting” on Twitter @MMAWorldSeries. WSOF and World Series of Fighting are registered trademarks of MMAWC, LLC.