World Series of Fighting 34 Results from Madison Square Garden in New York City!

Tommy Marcellino def. Matt Denning via Submission (Guillotine), Rd.1, 3:30

Andre Harrison def. Bruce Boyington via Submission, (Rear-Naked Choke), Rd. 1, 1:54

Bruno Santos def Vagab Vagabov via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Who’s The Toughest?” Catchweight Fight: Shane Kruchten def. Jeremy Mahon, Unanimous Decision (29-28)

Smealinho Rama (9-2) def. Jake “The Honey Bear” Heun via TKO (Punches), Rd. 2, 3:30



Caio Alencar vs. Jared Rosholt via, KO (Punch), Rd. 1, 1:17



David Branch (19-3) def. Louis Taylor via Submission (Choke), Rd. 5, 2:00

David Branch retains the WSOF Middleweight Title



Marlon Moraes (16-4) defeats Josenaldo Silva (25-4) via Tapout (stoppage due to injury) in Round 1

Marlon Moraes retains the WSOF Bantamweight title

