World Fighting Championships 63 Results

WFC 63 Results are provided by MMA Beatdown who was covering the action tonight.

Rober Dunn vs. Thomas Webb – Webb def Dunn via Unanimous Decision

Roman Pizzolato vs. Daniel Miller – Pizzolato def Miller via RNC RD1

Josh Davila vs. JD Domengeaux Domengeaux def Davila via KO RD2

Shanelle Boudreaux vs. Shyanne Mitchell – Mitchell def Boudreaux via Unanimous Decision

Carlton Lofton vs. Nicko Commissiong – Commissiong def Lofton via Unanimous Decision

Tori King vs. Takara McGilbra – McGilbra def King via Split Decision

Jimmy Young vs. David Jackson – Young fef Jackson via Unanimous Decision

Brandon Laughlin vs. Mark Harrison – Laughlin def Harrison via Armbar RD1

George Frangie vs. Maxx Smith – Frangie def Smith via TKO RD3

Tim Bruce vs. Kenry Mire – Mire def Bruce via TKO RD1

Romalice Thomason vs. Ronald Turpin – Thomason def Turpin via Unanimous Decision

Chase McNeal vs. Will Leads – Leads def McNeal via Split Decision