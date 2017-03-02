Women’s MMA elite fighter Ham Seo-Hee signs with ROAD FC in her return to South Korea

March 2, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that world-ranked women’s atomweight Ham Seo-Hee will resume her career in South Korea with ROAD FC. Ham bolsters the strong and growing roster of female athletes signed to ROAD FC, and the all-female ROAD FC XX league.

Ham Seo-Hee (17-8, Team MAD) is the pioneer for women’s MMA in South Korea. She made her professional MMA debut exactly 10 years ago in Deep 28 Impact against massive veteran Hisae Watanabe, who had just defeated fellow legend Shinashi Satoko to win the Deep atomweight championship. In a massive upset, Ham won the decision and announced herself as a new force in women’s MMA.

Over the next 7 years, Ham fought almost exclusively in Japan events, as there was no opportunity at home in Korea. She racked up an impressive record of 12-5 fighting everyone between 48 and 52 kgs, with wins over Mei Yamaguchi, Emi Fujino, and Naho Sugiyama. In fact, Ham has only been finished twice in 10 years, by the legendary Megumi Fujii and Invicta Atomweight champ Ayaka Hamasaki.

Ham finally got the chance to fight in front of hometown fans when she debuted in ROAD FC in 2014. In ROAD FC she won back to back matches against Alyona Rassohyna and Shino VanHoose, then claimed the Deep Jewels Featherweight title from Saori Ishioka.

Ham was picked up by the UFC at the end of 2014 and made history as the first female fighter from South Korea in the promotion. She made her debut in one of the greatest strawweight fights of all time against Joanne Calderwood. Ham went 1-3 with the promotion with her last back to back losses being widely proclaimed as massive robberies by the judges.

Ham Seo-Hee said,

“I traveled but I’m back to my home. I’m really glad I can come back. I will work harder in ROAD FC than I have before. It’s a pleasure to be in a promotion with someone I love (boyfriend Kim Chang-Hyun, seed in ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament). I think the synergy will be doubled. ROAD FC feels like my hometown. Most of all Jung Mun-Hong (ROAD FC CEO) offered me better conditions than any other promotion. So I decided to accept to fight in ROAD FC because I think he really appreciates the time I have spent as a fighter so far.”

ROAD FC is proud to have the elite women’s atomweight fighter signed to a multi-fight contract and will announce her first fight soon. Ham will once again be fighting live in front of her own countrymen and women, and her world wide fans can see her live on ROAD FC’s international broadcasts.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 037: all female league ROAD FC XX

Rematches of rookie versus veteran are the theme in the co-Main Events for the first ROAD FCXX all female card, as tough prospect Kang Jin-Hee rematches Japanese boxing champion Raika Emiko, and “School Girl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji returns against women’s MMA pioneer “Princess” Shinashi Satoko.

Park Jeong-Eun versus Sharma Devaiah will be a thriller between two aggressive fighters who like to get down to business. Lim So-Hee versus Hana Date will showcase the oldest martial arts of kung fu and Maharaja Kalurika.

Fujino Emi versus Natalya Denisova will be veteran aggressor versus tactical up and comer. National Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree and Shooto amateur fighter Harada Shiho will make their co-debut in professional MMA. Opening the main card, Hong Yun-Ha vs Wang Xiangjie will be grappler versus striker, however both women are determined to show their all around MMA game.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Tickets: http://ticket. interpark.com/Ticket/Goods/ GoodsInfo.asp?GoodsCode= 17002712

Young Guns start: 18:00KST

Main Card start: 20:00KST

Korea: MBC

China: CCTV

Japan: Abema

International: YouTube

ROAD FC XX Main Card

#7 Women’s Flyweight Match

Kang Jin-Hee vs Raika Emiko

#6 Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

#5 Women’s Atomweight Match

Park Jeong-Eun vs Sharma Devaiah

#4 Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee vs Hana Date

#3 Women’s Strawweight Match

Fujino Emi vs Natalya Denisova

#2 Women’s Strawweight Match

Shim Yu-Ri vs Harada Shiho

#1 Women’s -50.5kg Catchweight Match

Hong Yun-Ha vs Wang Xiangjie

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

#8 Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

#7 Flyweight Match

Alatengheili vs Asakura Kai

#6 Middleweight Match

Jeon Young-Jun vs Kim Ju-Won

#5 Featherweight Match

Shin Seung-Min vs Yang Junkai

#4 Featherweight Match

Oh Du-Seok vs Asakura Mikuru

#3 Flyweight Bout

Wang Deyu vs Kim Tae-Gyun

#2 Flyweight Match

Yun Ho-Young vs Go Gi-Won

#1 Middleweight Match

Choi In-Yong vs Lim Dong-Hwan

