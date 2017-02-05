Woman’s MMA superstar Cris Cyborg supports “ROAD FC XX”, Korea’s first all-female league

February 5, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that the first all-female league called “ROAD FC XX (Double X)” will begin at Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino supports “ROAD FC XX” all-female league

The most notable and dominant female Mixed Martial Artist right now is Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. The UFC featherweight warhorse was the Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight Champion and the Invicta Featherweight Champion, and is undefeated since after her first fight in 2005.

Cris “Cyborg” has campaigned for the inclusion of women’s MMA in all promotions, as well as for the opening up of fair weight divisions for the growing number of female fighters.

ROAD FC is thrilled to have Cris “Cyborg” support the new women’s league, ROAD FC XX. She spoke on her own experiences during the development of her division,

“When I first started training there were very few opportunities for women to fight. Times have changed and more shows are putting on female fights, but there is still a lot of room for growth. Women have proved to be a television ratings success in the USA and Brazil, but women still need more weight classes and equal opportunities to compete.”

Cris “Cyborg” gave her strong support to the new ROAD FC league,

“I think it’s amazing Road FC is committed to the growth of the sport, and their XX initiative is going to continue to grow the platform and exposure for women competing all over the world.

Korean female fighters, take note! Cris “Cyborg” says,

“I hope to attend one of the Road XX events in person one day!”

Confirmed to participate in ROAD FC XX are “Schoolgirl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji, “Wushu Queen” Lim Seo-Hee, “Little Wolf” Park Jeong-Eun, “Cage Vixen” Hong Yoon-Ha, national Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree, Taekwondo fighter Kim Hae-In, and “Female Kwon A-Sol” Kang Jin-Hee. Announcements of other fighters on the first ROAD FC XX card will be announced shortly.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

