WILL ‘THE THRILL’ LAVINE MAKES PRO DEBUT @BELLATOR 171

WILL ‘THE THRILL’ LAVINE (OUTCAST MMA)

MAKES PRO DEBUT @BELLATOR 171

IT’S FIGHT WEEK!

Bellator 171 goes down this friday night in Mulvane, KS at the Kansas Star Arena. Featured on this card will be 14 fights, 21 Midwest Fighters, 13 of which will make Bellator Debuts, 6 Fighters making Pro Debuts and 13 of the 14 fights with local fighters. This Bellator card is stacked from top to bottom, with the Main Event & Co Main Event featuring 4 of the most dangerous Mixed Martial Artists in the Combat scene as we see it, nothing short of Pure Excitement. This whole card will deliver the best Mixed Martial Artist throughout the Midwest.

MAIN EVENT: (175 LB/ CATCHWEIGHT/3 ROUNDS

Melvin ‘the Young Assassin’ Guillard (36-12-2) American Top Team

VS

Chidi ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ Njokuani (16-4) Saekson Janjira Muay Thai

CO MAIN: (155 LB/LIGHTWEIGHT/3 ROUNDS

Dave ‘the Caveman’ Rickels (17-4) Saekson Janjira Muay Thai

VS

Aaron ‘Daddy Long Leg’ Derrow (14-8) Glory MMA & Fitness

One fighter on the Bellator 171 card making his Pro Debut that I’ve followed since making his amateur debut/career will enter the Bellator cage fighting out of Independence, Kansas.

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine (11-4) as an amateur held Titles in 3 different weight classes (155/170/185) for Brawl Inc & ShoFIGHTS. Lavine has also tested his skills with Shamrock FC, Blackout FC & Cage of Honor. Lavine trains at Outcast MMA and trains with another team member, who is also making his Bellator Debut Joseph ‘the Hulk’ Fulk (4-4) as a Professional.

I got the chance to hook up with Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine so the fans could get to know a little bit about his career.

MMAmadhouse…Did you have an interest in MMA when you were in High School or College?

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine…‘I went to high school at Tyro Christian in tiny Tyro, Kansas. Went to college at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas and graduated with a bachelor degree in elementary education. My father and I started watching MMA in the early 2000s and we really enjoyed it. After my senior season of football at Haskell I found out there was a BJJ club on campus, so I joined. I would attend the occasional fight and really thought it would be fun to try. After college I worked in Kansas City and kind of forgot about everything. I was offered a job running a fitness center back in my home town in 2011 and decided to take it. Working at Cornerstone Family Fitness I met Joe Fulk who was preparing for an MMA fight and I went to support. After the fight I quickly began training MMA for the first time. That’s when Joe Fulk and I came up with Team Outcast MMA. Soon after I set a bucket list goal to fight by my 30th birthday. A few months later I found myself in the cage where I won by knockout.

MMAmadhouse…I remember that fight like it was yesterday, in fact you won your first three amateur fights via Knockout.

MMAmadhouse…What made you decide on going Pro and what does it mean to you getting the opportunity to make your Pro Debut at Bellator 171?

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine…After a few years of fighting and an 11-4 amateur record I really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my career, but I saw an opportunity locally to help fighters get in the cage and Dave Corn and I created WalkoutFC. Through a lot of the good supporters and contacts we made, I was offered a professional fight at Bellator 171. I was pretty surprised that I would get such a huge opportunity and I’ve really just been treating it like a job. Like we used to prepare for college football games at Haskell.’

MMAmadhouse…How’s the weight cut going?

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine…‘I have been studying a lot of my own habits and techniques to fix the holes in my game. I’ve taken the strength and cardio very seriously and began my diet over a month and a half ago. I have cut from 202 to around 182 and I feel like my strength and conditioning are far beyond where they have ever been before. I still also have a great amount of energy during training just a few days out from weigh ins and I’m usually feeling depleted by now.’

MMAmadhouse…What do you know about your opponent?

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine…‘I know my opponent really like to knock fighters out. He is very unorthodox and can hit pretty hard.’

MMAmadhouse…What can the fans expect come friday night? Any predictions on your opponent?

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine…‘I really don’t like to make predictions because I’m usually wrong and the exact opposite thing happens but I bet we hit each other in the face a lot.’

MMAmadhouse…Will I want to thank you for taking the time in making this article. Team MMAmadouse always hope for the best for you as you begin this journey in the Professional Ranks.

Will ‘the Thrill’ Lavine (11-4) Outcast MMA

VS

Dominic Garcia (1-0) ATT HD

Garcia made his Pro Debut back in December 2016 for Kansas City Fighting Alliance 21 with a 1st Rd/ TKO vs Nick Radtka. Garcia has finished his last 4 fights via KO/TKO, both these fighters have finished the majority of their opponents.

Fans can get a hold of Will Lavine for tickets and support ‘the Thrill’ as he steps up to start his Professional career. You can also view his Pro Debut on the Preliminary Card @Spike.com or install the Bellator App and stay updated on all Bellator news, live streams & much more.

MMAmadhouse…We stand behind the slogan we made famous! #SupportLocalMMA

Got News? Email stptattoo@mmamadhouse.com

FOLLOW ON FB, TWITTER, & INSTAGRAM: MMAmadhouse, Drako Sports, The Yet To Be Named MMA Show, Global Combat Network, Scrap Soldier Clothing, HR ‘Jimmy’ Baker, shakenbake3476/Instagram

Subscribe to my You Tube Channel/HR Baker