Why A.J. McKee vs Brandon Phillips is the fight to watch on the Bellator 171 Main Card

Top Prospects face off on Bellator 171’s Main Card





A.J. “Mercenary” McKee has been touted as the future star of Bellator and has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to be that star. “Mercenary” made his professional debut in 2015 at Bellator 136, taking out Marcos Bonilla via submission just 2 minutes into the fight and McKee has been on a roll ever since. In December 2015, Bellator announced that they signed A.J. McKee to a multi-year extension and he has been one of the most active fighters on the roster. McKee has fought every 4 months since he made his debut and has an impressive undefeated record of 6-0. “Mercenary” is coming to the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas looking to put a loss on a local boys record.

Brandon Phillips has a record of 6-2 and is 1-0 inside the Bellator cage. Phillips will be looking to take out one of the ”FACES OF BELLATOR’‘ as he steps in the cage with A.J. McKee. Phillips may not be a household name but he is well known in the Midwest as one of the grittiest and skilled fighters on the scene. Brandon Phillips has never taken an easy fight and has always fought the best fighters on the Midwest scene. At Bellator 159, Phillips took out rising star Chuka ‘The Lion King’ Willis (8-3) and now he has the opportunity to do it again at Bellator 171 on Friday. MMAMadhouse caught up with Brandon Phillips and this is what he had to say about the fight…

“Fans should expect a knock out if he don’t run (laughs) and a really good fight and I’m very excited to fight someone like McKee so I can prove how wack he is and good I am!”

A.J. McKee and Brandon Phillips is the fight to watch on the Bellator 171 Main Card! These fighters have worked hard, trained hard, and are the future of the sport. Make sure you tune in on Spike!

Follow @MMAMadhouse on Twitter

Follow @ChrisGregoryMMA on Twitter

Like “The Yet to be Named MMA Show” on Facebook

Tickets for Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani start at $24 and are on sale now at KansasStarEventCenter.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com. Additional main and preliminary card bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.The event will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App.