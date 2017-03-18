Weigh ins Complete, Doors Open on 3/18 at 6pm

Portland, OR – All fighters on the FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 91” fight card spent St. Paddy’s day at Bridge City Fight Shop for our official weigh-ins. All sixteen fighters made weight and are ready for the FCFF’s Slammer on Saturday, March 18th. Doors open at 6pm, fights begin at 7pm. Tickets available at the door of the Roseland.

Abdul Kamara of Gracie Barra weighs in at 134.5 pounds for the 135-pound Bantamweight Championship Title set for tomorrow(3/18) at Rumble @ The Roseland 91.

All four FCFF belt fights are cleared for tomorrow:

145 Title:Chris Logan (RCA) vs Yan Kuvaldin (Impact JJ)

135 Title: Trevor Simpson (RCA) vs Abdul Kamara (Gracie Barra)

160lb SPFT: Angel Espino (Animals) vs DJ Nuttall (Impact JJ)

185lb Title: Eric McConico (RCA) vs Michael Collazo (Impact JJ)

The official “weigh in photo” of the Main Event of Rumble @ The Roseland 91:

ICYMI: Michael Collazo, the FCFF’s 185lb Champ is in the News

A special thank you to David Golden from Oregon Sports News. He covered the FCFF’s Middleweight Champion in a news article released today (March 15th 2017). Please check out this article! Michael Collazo has an inspiring story and we’re proud to have him as the FCFF’s Champion. MMA has greatly improved the lives of so many fighters in our community – we thank the coaches, gym owners, fellow fighters and the support circles of our athletes.