Weigh-In Video for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6
Check out the highlights from today’s weigh-in event for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6 with featured fight Mackenzie Dern (2-0) vs. Katharine Roy (1-0), co-main event featuring former Alabama football star Eryk Anders (6-0) vs. Jon Kirk (19-13) and the cross-town rivals in the main event, Rivaldo Junior (15-6-2) vs. Ray Rodriguez (11-4): http://bit.ly/LFA6_WeighIn
Here are the full weigh in results for LFA 6, which kicks off tomorrow night on AXS TV FIGHTS at 9pE/6pP from the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas.
- Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Rivaldo Junior (15-6-2, 146.8) vs. Ray Rodriguez (11-4, 144.2)
- Co-Main Event – Catchweight Fight (190 pounds) – Jon Kirk (19-13, 191.0) vs. Eryk Anders (6-0, 189.4)
- Catchweight Fight (120 pounds) – Mackenzie Dern (2-0, 120) vs. Katherine Roy (1-0, 119.8)
- Heavyweight Fight – Willian Hoffman (8-2, 247) vs. Richard Odoms (11-3, 263.6)
- Featherweight Fight – Gleidson Cutis (5-2, 147) vs. Dimitre Ivy (6-3, 146.8)
- Welterweight Fight – Arthur Ashton (2-1, 171) vs. Anthony Ivy (2-1, 170.2)