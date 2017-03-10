Weigh-In Video for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6

Check out the highlights from today’s weigh-in event for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6 with featured fight Mackenzie Dern (2-0) vs. Katharine Roy (1-0), co-main event featuring former Alabama football star Eryk Anders (6-0) vs. Jon Kirk (19-13) and the cross-town rivals in the main event, Rivaldo Junior (15-6-2) vs. Ray Rodriguez (11-4): http://bit.ly/LFA6_WeighIn

Here are the full weigh in results for LFA 6, which kicks off tomorrow night on AXS TV FIGHTS at 9pE/6pP from the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas.