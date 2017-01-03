WalkoutFC announces FIGHT CARD for February 11th in Independence, Kansas.

Walkout FC will be bringing another action packed fight card to Cornerstone Event Center in Independence, Kansas on Saturday, February 11th. Top fighters from throughout the Midwest will be facing off in the cage and will be looking for “VICTORY”.

Professional Fights:

Main Event

John Hambleton (1-0) vs Jonathon Perkins (2-1)

Co-Main Event

AJ Kimzey (1-0) vs Joey Scanlan 0-0 (Pro debut)

Amateur Fights:

WFC Welterweight Title 170

(C) CJ Randall 7-2 vs Charlie Walls 6-2

WFC Lightweight Title 155

(C) Richard Moad 11-6 vs Hardy Friely 7-4 155

WFC Heavyweight Title

Osha Johnson 2-1 vs Moises Rivera 1-0 HW

Patrick Garcia 8-4 vs Michael Skeen 4-1 185

Josh Cooper 3-2 vs Jesse Elliott 4-2 155

Trevor Olison 5-10 vs Shannon Spragg 5-2 170

Jeff Davidson 1-1 vs David Stitt 4-2 155

Chris Threlkeld 1-0 vs Warren Williams 1-1 155

Jacob Hutchison 1-0 vs Travis Goforth 3-0 155

Darrin Bentley 3-3 vs Drake Heitfield 4-5 150

Brian Jones 1-2 vs Matt Kent 1-4 180

Tommy Hernandez 0-2 vs Mike Hoover 0-1 135

Hector Friely 3-3 vs Paul Berry 0-1 125

Also featuring Jennifer Lee, Julia Shipp, and amateur fighters from throughout Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arkansas.

Get your tickets at WalkoutFC.com, Cornerstone Family Fitness, or contact your favorite local fighter.