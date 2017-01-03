WalkoutFC announces FIGHT CARD for February 11th in Independence, Kansas.

WALKOUT FC ANNOUNCES FIGHT CARD FOR FEBRUARY 11TH IN INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS
Walkout FC will be bringing another action packed fight card to Cornerstone Event Center in Independence, Kansas on Saturday, February 11th. Top fighters from throughout the Midwest will be facing off in the cage and will be looking for “VICTORY”.
Professional Fights:
Main Event
John Hambleton (1-0) vs Jonathon Perkins (2-1)
Co-Main Event
AJ Kimzey (1-0) vs Joey Scanlan 0-0 (Pro debut)
Amateur Fights:
WFC Welterweight Title 170
(C) CJ Randall 7-2 vs Charlie Walls 6-2
WFC Lightweight Title 155
(C) Richard Moad 11-6 vs Hardy Friely 7-4 155
WFC Heavyweight Title
Osha Johnson 2-1 vs Moises Rivera 1-0 HW
Patrick Garcia 8-4 vs Michael Skeen 4-1 185
Josh Cooper 3-2 vs Jesse Elliott 4-2 155
Trevor Olison 5-10 vs Shannon Spragg 5-2 170
Jeff Davidson 1-1 vs David Stitt 4-2 155
Chris Threlkeld 1-0 vs Warren Williams 1-1 155
Jacob Hutchison 1-0 vs Travis Goforth 3-0 155
Darrin Bentley 3-3 vs Drake Heitfield 4-5 150
Brian Jones 1-2 vs Matt Kent 1-4 180
Tommy Hernandez 0-2 vs Mike Hoover 0-1 135
Hector Friely 3-3 vs Paul Berry 0-1 125
Also featuring Jennifer Lee, Julia Shipp, and amateur fighters from throughout Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arkansas.
Get your tickets at WalkoutFC.com, Cornerstone Family Fitness, or contact your favorite local fighter.
