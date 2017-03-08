Walkout FC Middleweight champ Joseph Carriker puts his title on the line at WFC 6: “Night of Champions”

Walkout FC Middleweight Champion Joseph Carriker will be returning to the WFC cage on Saturday, May 20th at WFC 6 “Night of Champions”. Carriker will be looking to defend his title for the 3rd time as he steps into the cage with #1 contender Austin Crist. This is a fight that fans have been waiting for since WFC 2 and now it is finally happening.

WFC Middleweight Champion Joseph Carriker is currently undefeated with an impressive 7-0 record. Carriker is a fan favorite because he constantly searches for the finish and has only been to the judges scorecards one time in his amateur career. Carriker holds multiple regional titles and trains under Sean Clifford at Joplin Brotherhood, one of the longest running gyms in Southwest Missouri.

Top Contender Austin Crist is a submission specialist in the cage and all his victories come by way of submission within the 1st Round. He plans to hand Carriker his first loss inside the cage and become the new Middleweight champ. Crist trains at American Top Team HD, The B.A.D., and with Kelvin Tiller.

Who will be victorious on Saturday, May 20th at the Cornerstone Event Center in Independence, Kansas? Get your tickets at WalkoutFC.com and find out.