Walkout FC Heavyweight champ Osha Johnson faces Brandon Huckaby at WFC 6 on May 20th

Walkout FC Heavyweight Champion Osha LaDale Johnson will be returning to the cage on Saturday, May 20th at WFC 6: “Night of Champions” and will be putting his title on the line against Former Regional (Missouri) Heavyweight Champion Brandon ‘Mongo’ Huckaby.

Osha Johnson is the first Walkout FC Heavyweight champion and plans to defend the title against the best of the best in the Midwest. Johnson won the title when he edged out Gabe Sayeg in a 3 round battle at WFC 5 “Victory”.

Brandon ‘Mongo’ Huckaby is a fan favorite in Missouri and is known for his role on the A&E reality series ‘God, Guns, & Automobiles’. ‘Mongo’ is one of the most experienced Heavyweights on the amateur circuit and will test himself against a rising star like Osha Johnson.

These Heavyweights plan to leave it all in the cage on Saturday, May 20th at the Cornerstone Event Center in Independence, Kansas. Get your tickets at WalkoutFC.com or contact your favorite local fighter.