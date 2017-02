Walkout FC 5: Victory Results Sponsored By Scrap Soldier Fight Gear

Walkout FC 5: Victory Results

Saturday 02.11.2017

Walkout Fighting Championship

Independence, Kansas

Walkout FC: 5

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTS

MAIN EVENT:

John Hambleton (1-0) Vs Kevin Brown (0-2)

CO – MAIN EVENT

AJ Kimzey (1-0) Vs Joey Scanlan (Pro Debut)

AMATEUR FIGHTS

WFC Lightweight Championship

(C) Richard Moad (13-6) Vs Hardy Friely (7-4)

WFC Heavyweight Title

Osha Johnson (2-1) Vs Gabe Sayeg (5-3)

FEATURED FIGHTS

Jacob Hutchison (1-0) Vs Travis Goforth (3-0)

Jeff Davidson (1-1) Vs Triston Gwaltney (0-0)

Darrin Bentley (3-3) Vs Drake Heitfield (4-5)

Trevor Ollison (5-10) Vs Andrew Claborn (3-3)

Josh Cooper (3-2) Vs Jason Hafler (0-3)

Hector Friely (3-3) Vs Robert Miller (5-10)

Chris Threlkeld (1-0) Vs Warren Williams (1-1)

Brian Jones (1-2) Vs Ryan Ecret (3-3)

Tommy Hernandez (0-2) Vs Mike Hoover (1-1)