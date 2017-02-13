WALKOUT FC 5: Victory – Post Fight Interview

By on
16559093_1439229459440946_967560990_n

WALKOUT FC 5: Victory – Post Fight Interview

14269459_10154061663499582_1777488249_nWALKOUT FC 5: Victory – Post Fight Interview

Interview by Team MMAmadhouse
HR Baker

Full Results [Here]

WALKOUT FC 5: Brian Jones – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: Hector Friely – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: Triston Gwaltney (Ammy Debut 1-0) – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: Drake Heitfield – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: John Hambleton (Pro 2-0) – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: AJ Kimzey (Pro 2-0) – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: Defending 155 lb Champion – Richard Moad – Post Fight Interview

Walkout FC 5: Josh Cooper – Post Fight Interview

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment