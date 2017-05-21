Viktor Nemkov defeats Ronny Markes In M-1 Challenge 77 main event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Viktor Nemkov defeats Ronny Markes M-1 CHALLENGE 77 RESULTS SOCHI, Russia ( May 21, 2017 ) – Two-time M-1 Challenge Light Heavyweight Champion Viktor Nemkov has positioned himself for another title shot, defeating Brazilian challenger Ronny Markes, last Friday night in the M-1 Challenger 77 main event at Sochi, Russia. Eleven exciting fights were held with athletes representing 10 different countries in true International competition: Russia, Brazil, USA, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, and Azerbajjan. Nemkov (25-6-0, M-1: 18-5-0), fighting out of Russia, took care of Markes (16-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0) early, by submission in the opening round by way of a guillotine choke. “I waited for the right moment,” Nemkov said after the fight, “concentrating on the guillotine-choke to finish the fight.” Rising Russian middleweight prospect Artem Frolov (9-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) needed only 1:14 to knockout Talekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Taleh. “It’s hard to tell if the fight could have gone a little longer,” Frolov commented, “but I think it’s a big deal to hurt your opponent like I did. I hope to get a title fight soon.” In a fascinating battle between unbeaten American lightweight “Motown” Moses Murrieta and Russian Andrey Seledtsov (6-4-0, M-1: 0-3-0), Murietta (5-0-0, M-1: 1-0-) won a hard-fought three-round unanimous decision in his M-1 Global debut. “My opponent never gave up, he’s a strong opponent, Murietta remarked. “I always work on physical training. I wanted to finish the fight early, but maybe next time. I signed a six-fight contract with M-1 Global. The atmosphere here in Sochi and the fans are excellent.” Georgian lightweight Raul Tutarauli (10-3-0, M-1: 5-1-0) won a three-round unanimous decision against Artur Lemos (8-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Portugal, while Russian Viktor Kolesnik (10-2-1, M-1: 1-0-1) did the same versus Philip Rego (10-4-0, M-1: 0-2-0), of Brazil. On the preliminary card, Russian lightweight Alexey Bruss (2-1-0) submitted Spaniard Daniel Palomo Diaz (3-2-0) by second-round submission (choke), Russian middleweight Sergey Klyuev (1-0-0) punched out Ukrainian Sergey Voloshin (3-1-1) a mere 22 seconds into round one, Russian light heavyweightNikolay Savilov (5-2-0) stopped German Frank Kortz (4-3-0), Russian lightweightLom-Ali Nalgiev (13-5-0) won a three-round unanimous decision from BelarusianSergey Faley (20-10-0), Ukrainian featherweight Andrey “Iron” Lezhnev (16-7-0) knocked out Russian Kurbanali Abdusalmov (6-4-0) in round one, and Russian lightweight prospect Paul Gordeeva (7-1-0) won a three-round unanimous decision against Tinn Kinne (4-2-0), of Germany. Photos are available at: https://yadi.sk/d/_QfsW- NE3JLsPd

M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR:
M-1 Challenge 78: Divnich vs. Ismagulov – May 26, 2017 in Orenburg, Russia
M-1 Challenge 79: Shlemenko vs. Halsey – June 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia
M-1 Challenge 80: Kharitonov vs. Lopes – June 15, 2017 in Harbin, China Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 promises to be another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV : Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime! Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. 