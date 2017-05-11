VIDEO: Brave’s Walel Watson holds pads for wife while babysitting his son

Bantamweight contender Walel Watson took the expression “family time” to a whole new level while training for his next battle inside the Brave cage. The American fighter used his social media to show the fans how he spends his time with wife and newborn son in the gym.

“The Gazelle” did a humorous video where he hold pads for his wife to train some Kickboxing, while babysitting little Khalel, who’s almost nine months old, but is already getting the feeling of being in a gym through his father. Walel’s son is calmly tucked in a special backpack for babies behind his father.

Formerly with the UFC, Watson trains with Team Hurricane Awesome, under famed trainer Manolo Hernandez and alongside the likes of Bellator’s Ilima-Lei MacFarlane and UFC Bantamweight contender Liz Carmouche. He has fought twice for Brave, with losses to current Featherweight champion Elias Boudegzdame and Brazil’s Felipe Efrain.

