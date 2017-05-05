Victory Fighting Championship – VFC 57 weigh-in results

Weigh-in results set stage for

two title bouts at

Victory Fighting Championship 57

Both title fights are locked in following the official weigh-in for Victory Fighting Championship’s VFC 57.

The event will take place at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas, on Friday, May 5th and be shown live on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore will defend his VFC heavyweight crown in front of his home-town fans as he faces rival Daniel “The Predator” James. Gallemore stepped off the scale at 263 lbs., while James was bang on 265 lbs.

The co-main event will feature a clash for the vacant VFC flyweight belt as former bantamweight champ Nick Mamalis aims for a second title reign as he takes on Kevin “Pocket Herc” Gray. Mamalis weighed in at 125.8 lbs. with Gray registering in at 124.8 lbs. The Kansas Athletic Commission permits competitors in all bouts, including title fights, to have a one-pound grace.

Official VFC 57 Weigh-In Results:

VFC Heavyweight Title

Daniel “The Predator” James (6-2-1; Chicago, IL) – 265.0 lbs.

Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore (6-3; Topeka, KS) – 263.0 lbs.

VFC Flyweight Title

Nick Mamalis (18-10; Green River, WY) – 125.8 lbs.

Kevin “Pocket Herc” Gray (8-3; Nebraska City, NE) – 124.8 lbs.

Catchweight

Darrick Minner (17-6; Nebraska City, NE) – 145.8 lbs.

Justin “O-Town” Overton (4-3; Manhattan, KS) – 146.7 lbs.

Catchweight

Cody “Triple-A” Carrillo (11-14; Wichita, KS) – 155.5 lbs.

Josh “Slipknot” Pfeifer (5-3; Manhattan, KS) – 160.7 lbs.

Bantamweight

Daron “I Am” McCant (2-0; Kansas City, MO) – 134.7 lbs.

Sharky Slyter (3-1; Kansas City, KS) – 135.0 lbs.

Featherweight

Alex “Mr. Hyde” McGowan (1-1; Wichita, KS) – 144.4 lbs.

“Ruthless” Rob Mitchell (1-0; Topeka, KS) – 143.0 lbs.

Lightweight

Chance “Half Ass” Thackerston (3-0; Manhattan, KS) – 155.9 lbs.

Trey Ogden (7-1; Kansas City, MO) – 154.4.

Bantamweight

Matt “The Action Figure” Murray (1-0; Topeka, KS) – 135.3 lbs.

Dustin “Cool Breeze” Kramer (4-1; Lenexa, KS) – 135.1 lbs.

Bantamweight

Johnnie Ray Roades Jr. (9-11; Kansas City, MO) – 135.7 lbs.

Arnold Berdon (5-1; Waianae, HI) – 134.3 lbs.

Tickets for VFC 57 are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony TVs with Android TV and Roku devices.

About Victory Fighting Championship

Victory Fighting Championship is the premier mixed martial arts organization in the Midwest. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Victory has provided its’ thousands of fans with high-quality, competitive, and entertaining fights since 2002. A catalyst for success, Victory has launched the careers of numerous elite fighters such as former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, Spencer Fisher, Jorge Gurgel, Josh Neer, Kevin Burns, Jake Ellenberger, Jason Brilz, Anthony Smith, Justin Salas, Nick Mamalis, Rob Kimmons, Chris Camozzi, John Halverson, Abe Wagner and Travis Browne. These Victory fighters have made their way to the largest, most competitive stages across the United States including the bright lights of the UFC. As an institution that continues to grow, thrive and gain strong, consistent momentum, Victory Fighting Championship presents fights at the region’s top venues and in front of the best crowds. Bright Lights, Big Fights. For more information, visit victoryfighter.com and follow Victory Fighting Championship at Facebook.com/victoryfighting, Twitter and Instagram @victoryfighting, and YouTube.com/victoryfighting.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest pay-per-view event provider in the world. Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in London, Toronto, Sao Paulo and Singapore, UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe. UFC programming is broadcast in over 156 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 29 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.