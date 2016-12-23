Victory Fighting Championship VFC 55 weigh-in results

Weigh-In Results for

Victory Fighting Championship VFC 55

Finale of #3Shows30Days goes tomorrow night live on UFC FIGHT PASS®

A hotly anticipated rematch in the main event plus a heavyweight title fight are set for Victory Fighting Championship’s VFC 55: Lindsey vs. Cochrane 2 following the official weigh-in held on Thursday.

The six-bout main card takes place tomorrow night – Friday, December 23rd – live on UFC FIGHT PASS® from the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas.

At the top of the marquee is the return engagement between Jake “The Librarian” Lindsey and Dakota Cochrane. This will be a non-title, five-round superfight in the welterweight division as the two square off for a second time following Cochrane’s third-round submission victory at VFC 47 back in January.

Lindsey (Manhattan, Kansas; 11-4), VFC’s lightweight champion, weighed in at 169.8 lbs. while Cochrane (Omaha, Nebraska; 25-10) stepped off the scale at 170.2 lbs.

Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore (5-3) puts his heavyweight belt on the line against challenger Derek “Marshmallow” Bohi (8-4) in the co-main event. Gallemore, who will be defending the title in his home town, weighed in at 263.2 lbs. with Kansas City’s Bohi toeing in at 263.5 lbs.

Other VFC 55 main card weigh-in results:

Catchweight (160 lbs.)

Trey Ogden (Kansas City, Missouri; 5-1) – 157.8

Josh Pfeifer (Manhattan, Kansas; 5-2) 159.0

Featherweight

Yazan Hajeh (Kansas City, Missouri; 2-0) – 143.8

Alex McGowan (Wichita, Kansas; 1-0) – 144.0

Flyweight

Joey Diehl (Crystal Lake, Illinois; 11-8) – 124.7

Kevin Gray (Topeka, Kansas; 7-3) – 125.0

Welterweight

Kenny Licea (Emporia, Kansas; 3-2) – 170.2

Gary Westphal (Topeka, Kansas; 2-3) – 171.0

A five-bout amateur card will open up the live event.

VFC 55 airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony TVs with Android TV and Roku devices.

Victory Fighting Championship’s #3Shows30Days campaign concludes with VFC 55 in Topeka after previous stops in Waterloo, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.

Ticket information for all events is available at www.victoryfighter.com.

