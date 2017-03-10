Victory Fighting Championship announces May 5 event in Topeka KS

Victory Fighting Championship announces VFC 57 headed for Topeka, Kansas

With its season debut fast-approaching, Victory Fighting Championship is set to unveil its second event of 2017.

VFC 57 will take place on Friday, May 5 at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas, and the event will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. The main event and co-main event for this card will be unveiled in the very near future.

Tickets for VFC 57 are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Victory Fighting Championship made two highly successful stops in Topeka last year, both of which featured heavyweight champion Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore:

VFC 50 (May 21, 2016) – Daniel Gallemore captured VFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Abe Wagner. The event also featured wins for VFC notables Maki Pitolo, Jake Lindsey, and Chuka Willis.

VFC 55 (December 23, 2016) – Dakota Cochrane defeated Jake Lindsey via submission in the first round of the much-anticipated rematch, while the co-main event saw Daniel Gallemore defend his heavyweight belt for the first time with an opening-round TKO against Derek Bohi.

Victory Fighting Championship launches its 2017 campaign on Friday, April 14 with VFC 56 taking place at the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony TVs with Android TV and Roku devices.

About Victory Fighting Championship

Victory Fighting Championship is the premier mixed martial arts organization in the Midwest. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Victory has provided its’ thousands of fans with high-quality, competitive, and entertaining fights since 2002. A catalyst for success, Victory has launched the careers of numerous elite fighters such as former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, Spencer Fisher, Jorge Gurgel, Josh Neer, Kevin Burns, Jake Ellenberger, Jason Brilz, Anthony Smith, Justin Salas, Nick Mamalis, Rob Kimmons, Chris Camozzi, John Halverson, Abe Wagner and Travis Browne. These Victory fighters have made their way to the largest, most competitive stages across the United States including the bright lights of the UFC. As an institution that continues to grow, thrive and gain strong, consistent momentum, Victory Fighting Championship presents fights at the region’s top venues and in front of the best crowds. Bright Lights, Big Fights. For more information, visit victoryfighter.com and follow Victory Fighting Championship at Facebook.com/victoryfighting, Twitter and Instagram @victoryfighting, and YouTube.com/victoryfighting.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest pay-per-view event provider in the world. Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in London, Toronto, Sao Paulo and Singapore, UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe. UFC programming is broadcast in over 156 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 29 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.