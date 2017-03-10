VAUGHAN LEE VS NATHANIEL WOOD ADDED TO STACKED FIGHT CARD FOR CW82 IN LIVERPOOL

April 1

The much-anticipated bantamweight bout between Vaughan Lee and Nathaniel Wood is back on, and has been added to the fight card for Cage Warriors’ spectacular show in Liverpool, Cage Warriors 82.

The pair were originally scheduled to face off at Indigo at The O2 at Cage Warriors 80, but medial issues forced Wood out of the contest as the bout was postponed pending medical clearance.

Wood has since received that clearance and is free to compete again, and Cage Warriors has wasted no time in adding the bout to the April 1show at the Echo Arena.

The fight pits two of the UK’s premier 135-pounders against each other, with former UFC veteran Lee taking on ‘The Prospect’ Wood in a fascinating clash that is sure to deliver action aplenty.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “I was gutted for both Vaughan and Nathaniel when their fight had to be postponed, but fighter safety is our number-one priority at all times.

“We were excited to learn of Nathaniel’s medical clearance and, once we received full confirmation of that, were delighted to rebook this matchup and add it to our Liverpool show, which just gets better and better as the fight card grows.”

The bout joins a growing card that already boasts two world title fights, as Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett and Chris Fishgold put their featherweight and lightweight titles on the line.

Pimblett takes on Nad Narimani in the main event, while Fishgold bids to win the lightweight belt outright with a third straight title defence when he faces Jani Salmi.